Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB on Printed Publication Status of Operating Manuals

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

It is interesting that we continue to have cases fighting over what counts as a “printed publication” under 35 U.S.C. § 102.

In Weber, Inc. v. Provisur Technologies, Inc., Nos. 2022-1751, 2022-1813 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 8, 2024), the PTAB sided with the patentee, but on appeal the Federal Circuit reversed — finding that Weber’s food slicer operating manuals was a printed publication.  The case shows that documents with quite limited distribution, such as operating manuals sent to ~10 customers, may still meet the public accessibility standard for prior art depending on the circumstances of disclosure and expectations around further dissemination.

Although this case involves pre-AIA 35 U.S.C. § 102(b), the same “printed publication” language is found in post-AIA 35 U.S.C. § 102(a).

The case involved a dispute between competitor food slicer manufacturers Weber and Provisur. Provisur sued Weber for infringing two of its patents relating to high-speed mechanical slicers used to slice and package meats and cheeses. U.S. Patent Nos. 10,639,812 and 10,625,436. Weber filed two inter partes review petitions asserting that the patents were invalid as obvious based on Weber’s own operating manuals for its commercial slicers, in combination with other prior art references. IPR2020-01556, IPR2020-01557.

The Board initially found in its institution decisions that Weber provided enough evidence to support the public availability of the manuals as printed publications. But in its final written decisions, the Board changed course and found that the manuals were not sufficiently publicly accessible due to limited dissemination and confidentiality restrictions.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit against the patentee. Writing for the panel, Judge Reyna explained that “[t]he touchstone of whether a reference constitutes a printed publication is public accessibility” and that “[t]he standard for public accessibility is whether interested members of the relevant public could locate the reference by reasonable diligence.”

The scope and content of the prior art is a question of fact. Thus, the Federal Circuit gave deference to the PTAB’s determination of inadequate public accessibility, but ultimately concluded that the Board’s decision was not supported by substantial evidence:

The record evidence shows that Weber’s operating manuals were accessible to interested members of the relevant public by reasonable diligence. For instance, Weber employees testified that the operating manuals could be obtained either upon purchase of the Weber food slicer or upon request directed to a Weber employee.

Id. The Board had relied heavily on the Federal Circuit’s decision in Cordis Corp. v. Boston Scientific Corp., 561 F.3d 1319 (Fed. Cir. 2009).  In Cordis, the court faced the question of whether two two academic monographs describing an inventor’s work
distributed to several university and hospital colleagues as well as two companies interested in commercializing the technology.  Although there was no express confidentiality agreement, the court found that “academic norms” included an expectation that the disclosures would remain confidential. With regard to the distribution to commercial entities, the court found found that the inventor had requested and expected confidentiality. The court noted the lack of evidence showing these types of entities typically made such documents publicly available or that they had incentives to do so. Dr. Palmaz also testified that confidentiality was requested and honored in practice.  The written agreement with one of the companies expressly disclaimed any confidentiality obligations, but the court still found that the document was kept within the company and that the expectation of confidentiality was reasonable.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit distinguished Cordis from the situation in Weber:

Weber’s operating manuals were created for dissemination to the interested public to provide instructions about how to assemble, use, clean, and maintain Weber’s slicer, as well as guidance for addressing malfunctions that users might encounter.

Id.  Somewhere between 10 and 40 entities received the manuals. But, the Federal Circuit concluded that “No minimum number of occasions of access is dispositive of the public accessibility inquiry in all cases.”  Accessibility does not actually require that it was accessed.

The commercial slicers were quite costly and so the manual was only distributed to this small number of companies. The manual also included a copyright notice that the Board found prevented substantial distribution.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found these limits inadequate.  The purchasers were the interested public that obviously could “afford the high-cost slicers.” And, “Weber expressly instructed customers who were re-selling their slicers to transfer their operating manuals to purchasing third parties.”

I wonder how the court would have ruled if the manuals distributed to customers included a stronger confidentiality expectation.

Panel: Judges Reyna, Hughes, Stark. Opinion by Judge Reyna.
Arguing counsel: Richard Crudo (Sterne Kessler) for Weber, Inc. and Michael Babbitt (Willkie Farr) for Provisur Technologies, Inc.
10 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB on Printed Publication Status of Operating Manuals

  1. 6

    Re: “Although this case involves pre-AIA 35 U.S.C. § 102(b), the same “printed publication” language is found in post-AIA 35 U.S.C. § 102(a).”
    True, but now immediately followed by “or otherwise available to the public.”

    Reply Report
  2. 5

    Obviously, many complex commercial products do not have all of their details and features disclosed in patents. Service manuals like this are often the only way a threatened manufacturer can prove their own prior products contained parts or features claimed in a later-filed patent of another. They are important to retain, and important to be dated, including the date in the copyright notice. I have seen numerous foreign patent threats removed by service manuals showing the claimed feature was in a similar prior U.S. product. Major companies with competent patent departments carefully retain their product service manuals.
    If one is being sued on a food slicer, as here, looking for service manuals of that or other prior commercial food slicers [and those products themselves] is an obvious place to look, at least for a professional prior art searcher doing the kind of thorough prior art searches done for litigation and IPRs. [It is a good example of a kind of prior art the PTO does not normally have the resources to find in its relatively brief application examination searches.]
    As for this allegation of mere copyright notices provided any degree of confidentiality, if that were true it would impact almost all publications. Furthermore, copyright only protects copying, not procuring or reading existing copies or originals. With no confidentiality agreement or trade secret violation, making a handful of copies for litigation, even if not agreed to, or fair use, would be a copyright infringement too small to be worth enforcing or to impede litigation discovery.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      P.S. Even if a patent owner could disqualify a product service or repair manual as a publication in an IPR, if its disclosure [of what was in a prior product] was highly relevant to the claims, the defendant is still free to produce one of those actual prior products itself, and its sale or public use dates, as prior art in the accompanying litigation. As the patent owner is now fully aware of that prior art from the IPR, pursuing that litigation further could have consequences.

      Reply Report
  3. 4

    “I wonder how the court would have ruled if the manuals distributed to customers included a stronger confidentiality expectation.”

    Wouldn’t have made a spit of difference.

    Not with hand-waving, dust-kicking patent-killer masters at the helm.

    Reply Report
  4. 3

    DC “ I wonder how the court would have ruled if the manuals distributed to customers included a stronger confidentiality expectation.”

    To be clear, there was not ANY “confidentiality expectation” with respect to this operating manual. The PTAB got this case completely wrong.

    Reply Report
  5. 2

    Oh, the hindsight! The hindsight!

    Reply Report
  6. 1

    These decisions seem so wholly arbitrary and divorced from any kind of reality as to where and how PHOSITA would actually seek & find pertinent publications. They just seem to serve as legal fiction reflecting the text, rather than the intent of the statue.

    A healthy balance between formalism & objective reality would seem to be a good goal….

    But the publications do serve to demonstrate that the accused infringer independently possessed the invention, which seems to sort of suggest obviousness?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I didn’t realize you were such an expert on the public accessibility of instruction manuals for industrial meat slicers.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      “ A healthy balance between formalism & objective reality would seem to be a good goal….”

      The CAFC’s framework, applied correctly here, is the healthy balance. Sometimes killer prior art exists that the patentee in question wasn’t aware of or was unable to find on their own. Those are the breaks.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      You have exactly zero room marty to speak of the intent of the statute.

      reality… seek and find…?

      You do know that PHOSITA is NOT meant to be a real person, right?
      You do know that PHOSITA reflects the State of the Art, right?

      Where – exactly – would you draw this point of “healthy balance?”

      just seem to serve as legal fiction“…

      Yeah, that is what it is supposed to do.

      Reply Report

