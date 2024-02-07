AI and Patent Attorney Misconduct

Patent

Yesterday in my patent prosecution course, students turned to AI tools to help them draft patent claims.  None of the AI-proposed claims were ready for prime-time, but they served as a useful starting point as the students organized their thoughts.  More and more attorneys are turning to these same AI tools to help them be more productive and efficient while delivering a higher quality work product.  It is tough, for instance, to read all the prior art. AI tools can help mine the references for potential obviousness problems — and provide a pin cite to the key language in the art.

USPTO Director Vidal recently released a new memorandum concerning the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in patent office proceedings.  directorguidance-aiuse-legalproceedings. The memo recognizes that AI tools can be powerful both for applicants and for USPTO examiners.  But, AI tools cannot be used to avoid ethical duties.  The memo thus provides firm guidance that existing ethics rules on candor and misconduct apply even when AI tools are used to generate legal filings and evidence. This comes on the heels of several high-profile cases of “AI hallucination” outside of the PTO context, where language models like ChatGPT produced false information that lawyers presented as fact or law.

For example, submissions to the USPTO generally require a signature, and by affixing a signature, the signatory-who has to be a person-certifies, among other things, that “All statements made therein of the party’s own knowledge are true,” that “all statements made therein on information and belief are believed to be true,” that “after an inquiry reasonable under the circumstances” any “legal contentions are warranted by existing law” or “by a nonfrivolous argument for the extension … or reversal of existing law,” and that “factual contentions have evidentiary support” or likely will have evidentiary support after a reasonable opportunity for discovery.

Quoting from USPTO Rule 11.18.  This rule is based directly on the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure , Rule 11 that has been applied in the AI context.  Dir. Vidal goes on to highlight a few particular circumstances:

  • Simply assuming the accuracy of an AI tool is not a reasonable inquiry.  
  • A submission (including an AI-generated or Al-assisted submission) that misstates facts or law could also be construed as a paper presented for an improper purpose because it could “cause unnecessary delay or needless increase in the cost of any proceeding before the Office.”
  • Etc.

Be careful out there everyone!

 

6 thoughts on “AI and Patent Attorney Misconduct

  1. 3

    I’m of a certain age so, to me, the thought of AI drafting an initial set of claims for new attorneys, is abhorrent. Learning how to draft claims from scratch helps develop the skills a good patent practitioner needs. When AI does the initial thinking for you, you’re playing along with the AI own inherent bias and shortcomings.
    I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      When AI takes all your jobs. There will be plenty for those that work in the menial positions. And lately we have plenty of people that be happy to fill those positions. What is this Country thinking.
      I don’t see what will follow the age of AI. Used to be, each New Age complimented the people and their way of life.It is no longer about the people.

      Reply Report
  2. 2

    Vidal should concentrate on getting her own house in order. In the past several months she has [expletive past tense verb] up just about every aspect of the PTO’s computer systems:
    -she shut down EFS and PAIR and forced people to use Patent Center, which doesn’t provide all the same functionalities (yet she has repeatedly lied that it does);
    -she shut down the old trademark searching system and replaced it with something far inferior that seems to require a PhD to make use of;
    -she imposed a $400 fee for those who insist on filing their patent applications in pdf rather than “docx”, even though the former is the only method an applicant has to be sure that what he submits is what the PTO has, whereas the latter isn’t a standard format and it’s known that the PTO introduces errors when handling “docx”;
    -and in the past week she shut down the systems for recording patent and trademark assignments and replaced them with systems that weren’t tested by users beforehand and that thus far have proven to be disasters;
    -and in all these cases, the PTO steadfastly refuses to listen to user input or even acknowledge it.

    And where is Dennis on this? Nowhere. Because he doesn’t get that these things are no less more important to applicants than the latest case law, even though it should be plain as day that if the PTO takes an equation or chemical structure in your patent application and converts it to something else, that can have disastrous consequences down the road; or that wasting everyone’s time by creating and implementing new, crappy systems is not ok.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Yeah – this misses some of the more important ethical issues that arise with using a third party AI with client confidential data.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Thank you, Atari Man. Why is there no publicity about the USPTO IT debacle? Where is PatentlyO? Where is IPWatchdog? Where is mainstream press? DOCX erodes the integrity of the U.S. patent system. Vidal should focus on getting her house in order.

      Reply Report
  3. 1

    I wish AI would help attorneys draft claims that aren’t ar se at the outset. I ain’t holdin my breath, they’ll find a way to f it up. And then find a way to miss whatever on third look over.

    Reply Report

