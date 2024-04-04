Guest Post: Where Are the Patent Judge Shoppers Going?

By Paul R. Gugliuzza and J. Jonas Anderson

In the past few weeks, more and more people outside of patent law have learned about ‘judge shopping’—quirks in procedural rules that allow plaintiffs to pick not just a court but the individual judge who will hear their case.

Republican state attorneys general and conservative activists have been exploiting those rules to challenge federal government policies on abortion, immigration, gun control, transgender rights, and more in front of sympathetic, Republican-appointed judges, primarily in Amarillo and Wichita Falls, Texas.

Last month, the Judicial Conference of the United States (a group of judges who oversee the operation of the federal courts) issued a new policy urging courts to adopt case assignment procedures that prevent judge shopping, especially in cases challenging federal law.

Predictably, the beneficiaries of judge shopping—namely, Republicans—decried the new policy as politically motivated and urged district courts to ignore it. Democrats, for their part, demanded that the chief judge of the district encompassing Amarillo and Wichita Falls (the Northern District of Texas) adopt new case assignment rules right away. The chief judge promptly refused to make any changes, citing a “consensus” among the district’s judges—ten of eleven of whom were appointed by Republican presidents.

To anyone just learning about judge shopping, it might be surprising to see the likes of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer sparring over arcane rules of judicial case assignment.

For patent lawyers, however, controversy over judge shopping is nothing new. For more than a decade, the Eastern District of Texas—particularly its Marshall division—was the capital of U.S. patent litigation, due largely to case assignment rules that allowed plaintiffs to essentially pick their judge.

At any given time, Judge Rodney Gilstrap would receive 90% or 100% of patent cases filed in Marshall. By 2015 and 2016, Judge Gilstrap was hearing over a quarter of all patent cases filed nationwide—more than a thousand per year.

After the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision in TC Heartland made it harder for plaintiffs to file in the Eastern District, the Western District of Texas—specifically, its Waco division—took over. Judge Alan Albright was appointed to that court in 2018, and he openly encouraged plaintiffs to file patent cases in his courtroom. By 2021, Judge Albright, like Judge Gilstrap before him, was receiving nearly a thousand patent cases a year.

In the summer of 2022, the Western District changed its case assignment system. No longer would Judge Albright receive every case filed in Waco. Instead, patent cases filed in Waco—and only patent cases filed in Waco—would be assigned randomly among roughly a dozen judges scattered throughout the Western District.

The Western District’s order significantly changed where patent cases are filed, both in the district and nationwide.

In 2023, Judge Albright received 207 patent cases. That was still more than any other judge in the Western District. (Despite the new order randomly assigning Waco patent cases district-wide, many cases filed in Waco in 2023 were assigned directly to Judge Albright because they were related to cases already pending before him or that he had previously handled.)

But Judge Albright’s 207 cases represented only 40% of the patent cases filed in the Western District. That was a huge decrease from 2021, when Judge Albright received 931 patent cases, representing a whopping 94% of patent cases filed in the Western District.

Nationwide, in 2021, Judge Albright received nearly a quarter of all patent cases (931 out of 4,005). In 2023, he received fewer than 7% (207 out of 3,123). So far in 2024, he’s received a little under 10%.

And the Western District, in 2021, received 25% of all U.S. patent cases. In 2023, it received only 17%. So far in 2024, the Western District’s share is down to 13%.

In short, Judge Albright’s patent caseload has dropped by about 75% and the Western District’s has fallen by half.

So, judge-shopping problem solved?

If history tell us anything, that’s unlikely. Patent litigants are sophisticated. And in patent cases the stakes are high, meaning that everyone seeks any advantage they can get.

Moreover, as we’ve written in a series of law review articles, judges have ample incentives to bring cases into their courtrooms: being known as the judge in a specific area of law brings fame and notoriety; a large number of new cases brings economic benefits to the local bar, community, and even the judges themselves; and the ‘expert’ reputation the judge develops can bring lucrative career opportunities when the judge steps down from the bench.

More likely, then, judge shopping in patent cases is simply entering a new era. Which raises the question: where are the judge shoppers going?

Early indications point in two directions.

First, many judge shoppers are going back to Judge Gilstrap in the Marshall division of the Eastern District of Texas. After TC Heartland and Judge Albright’s appointment, Judge Gilstrap’s share of nationwide patent cases fell to barely 6% in 2019 and 2020. But Judge Gilstrap’s share has tripled since then. So far in 2024, he’s received nearly one out of every five patent cases filed nationwide.

Second, patent judge shoppers seem to be heading further west in the Western District of Texas, to the Midland-Odessa division. In that division, every civil case is assigned to Judge David Counts—just like Judge Albright who, not long ago, received every civil case filed in Waco.

Before November 2023, Judge Counts had received fewer than ten patent cases since taking the bench in 2018. In the last six months, however, he’s received 23, including 19 so far in 2024. That’s nearly 20% of all patent cases filed in the Western District this year—quite an increase from the 1.3% and 0.3% he received in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

And those 23 cases were all directly filed in the Midland-Odessa division—they were not filed in Waco and then randomly assigned to Judge Counts. (Recall that the Western District’s July 2022 order randomly assigning cases applies only to patent cases filed in Waco.)

Most of the 23 cases before Judge Counts were filed by prolific patentee attorney, William Ramey. Whether other patentees follow Ramey’s lead remains to be seen.

But Judge Counts has adopted many of the procedural practices used by Judge Albright. As we’ve argued, those procedural practices are favorable to patentees and were crucial to enticing patentees to flock to Waco. Judge Counts also refers many cases to Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland—the magistrate hand-picked by Judge Albright.

*               *               *

It’s commendable that the Judicial Conference, politicians, and the media are paying attention to judge shopping. It’s a serious problem, and it’s wildly unfair to allow one party to handpick the judge for a case. The Eastern and Western Districts of Texas should immediately change their case assignment rules so that judge shopping is not possible. But the problem won’t fully be solved until random assignment is required in all cases in all districts nationwide.

 

Methodology note: The data reported in this article was compiled using Docket Navigator and is current through March 31, 2024.

Paul R. Gugliuzza is Professor of Law at Temple University Beasley School of Law

Jonas Anderson is Professor of Law at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

 

 

  1. 10

    Aren’t these the same professors that claimed that the percentage of black students graduating law school is the same percentage as in the population? A clear lie. And, then they used this logic to claim that the top litigation firms were r*cist because they didn’t have the same percentage of black lawyers. The CRT argument of Kendi that if blacks are lower than their percentage in the country, then it MUST be due to racism.

    Just bizarre that political posts are now permitted on here.

    In fact, even Hillary Clinton said that the disadvantages black people suffer all happen before they are 12.

    Reply
    1. 10.1

      But virtue signaling is a must.

      As long as they can do it from Martha’s vineyards, what’s the harm?

      /s

      Reply
  2. 9

    The article says:

    > It’s a serious problem, and it’s wildly unfair to allow one party to
    > handpick the judge for a case. The Eastern and Western Districts
    > of Texas should immediately change their case assignment rules
    > so that judge shopping is not possible

    This statement ignores the key reason these single-judge divisions were created in the first place–to provide convenience and service to local residents. The Eastern and Western Districts in Texas cover huge geographic areas, with multiple divisions having courthouses separated from each other by potentially hundreds of miles. The Western District, for example, has seven distinct divisions, which were strategically defined on a geographic basis in 28 U.S.C. 124.

    The statutory purpose of having multiple divisions within a single district would be defeated if a local resident, upon filing suit, could automatically have their case randomly reassigned to another division that’s potentially hundreds of miles away. The authors state:

    > But the problem won’t fully be solved until random assignment is
    > required in all cases in all districts nationwide

    The truth is that you simply cannot eliminate the possibility of litigants being able to effectively “pick their judge” without also eliminating the convenience and utility of these smaller, locally-based federal divisions that may have only one or two judges. The authors do not appear to acknowledge this trade-off.

    There are of course situations where random district-wide assignment may be appropriate for specified categories of civil cases to avoid concentration in one division, which is what the Northern District of California did decades ago in response to most patent cases being filed in the San Jose Division. But the authors here do not appear to propose any such limitation on their proposal. Their assumption that small local federal divisions are inherently bad, and serve no purpose other than judge-shopping, ignores the convenience benefits these divisions have long provided to local residents.

    Reply
    1. 9.1

      That’s because they already have a desired Ends.

      The Means do not matter to them.

      Reply
      1. 9.1.1

        > That’s because they already have a desired Ends.
        > The Means do not matter to them

        But that’s just sloppy and lazy thinking. I am amazed at how many posts in these comments make no attempt to engage with the authors on the merits of their positions, and simply disregard them based on political or partisan tribalism. Saying that someone has an “agenda” is a fair point, but that assertion by itself doesn’t do anything to undermine the argument.

        Reply
        1. 9.1.1.1

          Sure it does.

          That they have an agenda makes everything that they say suspect.

          Reply
    2. 9.2

      Thinking outside the box — we could appoint a few more district judges, even if those judges weren’t fully utilized all of the time. If nothing else, the plan would greatly improve “access to justice” metrics for a ridicuously small amount of money.

      That said, it would be tricky to there given the appointees’ obvious political power.

      Reply
  3. 8

    Lazy federal judges wjo disregard the 7th amendment created the patent forum shopping phenomenon. Plaintiffs just want a speedy trial, and very few judges will provide that.

    Reply
  4. 7

    Thank you for this excellent, well-researched article. The recommendations at the end should be heeded.

    Reply
  5. 6

    Note the problem is not that all the patent cases go to one judge and is not just that the litigants can choose their judge, but that the judge shapes his (and potentially her) policies and rulings to attract cases of a particular type (i.e., patent-related) and tend to rule in favor of one particular type of litigant (the patentee).

    That said, at least wrong with our patent system favors the patentee, whereas most of the things wrong with the system seem to favor the infringer.

    Reply
    1. 6.1

      [T]he judge… tend[s] to rule in favor of one particular type of litigant (the patentee).

      I have seen no evidence of a pro-patentee bias in the rulings of either Judge Gilstrap or Judge Albright. Are you aware of evidence to that effect? Near as I can tell, one does not see notably different ultimate decisions from either of those judges than one would see if the case were in front of any other judge.

      Reply
      1. 6.1.1

        Greg: “one does not see notably different ultimate decisions”

        Oh, please give us a break. The “ultimate decision” is probably the least of the problems and everybody knows this. Also, is there data on the outcomes of “ultimate decisions” from these benches? What does that data say (compared to data from other district judges)?

        Reply
    2. 6.2

      “most of the things wrong with the system seem to favor the infringer.”

      Highly debatable, to say the least.

      Reply
    3. 6.3

      That’s not accurate. The popular judges attract plaintiffs primarily (if not entirely) by providing a speedy trial.

      Reply
  6. 5

    Of interest to note – this is one of the Patently-O articles chaired by Prof. Jason Rantanen.

    Is it any wonder how often his articles are posted with the ability of comments turned off?

    Reply
    1. 5.1

      Exactly.

      Reply
  7. 4

    A gratuitous political statement. I stopped reading afterward as clearly the authors have an agenda.

    “Republican state attorneys general and conservative activists have been exploiting those rules to challenge federal government policies on abortion, immigration, gun control, transgender rights, and more in front of sympathetic, Republican-appointed judges, primarily in Amarillo and Wichita Falls, Texas.”

    Reply
    1. 4.1

      That was a howler. And it should be characterized as reverse judge shopping, not looking for a judge, but avoiding the open political hacks.

      Reply
      1. 4.1.1

        Positively frightening.

        These people are teaching law school.

        Reply Report
        Reply

          Absolutely.

          As I have noted, professors of law do not have any meaningful legal ethics constraints.

          Also, wander over to the Ethics side of this blog – and you will see yet another Professor Activist who has NO c1ue as to the distinction between activism (prescription) and actual teaching (description).

          Reply
          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            +1

            Reply
        2. 4.1.1.2

          What’s even more frightening is “judges” like Matthew Kacsmaryk and James Ho.

          Reply Report
          Reply

            I disagree. Law professors are training a whole new crop of lawyers to think like they think. Far greater harm per capita.

            Reply Report
            Reply

              “Law professors are training a whole new crop of lawyers to think like they think”

              Maybe “r a p i s t insurrectionist con men shouldn’t be President” is a good lesson for law students.

              Nah. Much better to have professors teaching students that women are second class citizens because that’s what gob intended. My law professor thirty years ago tried to have a discussion on that point and we just laughed at him. He died shortly after, thank goodness. He was a living fossil.

              Reply
              1. 4.1.1.2.1.1.1

                Is that a “hint” of your position vis a vis the Israel/Hamas debacle?

                Reply
            2. 4.1.1.2.1.2

              “I disagree. Law professors are training a whole new crop of lawyers to think like they think. Far greater harm per capita.”

              That you think somebody who spends a couple of hours a week for a semester with law students is more “frightening” than a judge with the powers of federal judiciary at their disposal says a lot about your reasoning ability. You must be one of those “critical thinkers” I hear so much about.

              Lulz

              Reply
        3. 4.1.1.3

          It’s okay, cultists! Just vote for the r a p i s t convicted fraud con man who led an insurrection the last time he lost! It’ll work out GREAT for you and the patent system.

          LOL

          Reply
    2. 4.2

      The world is full of smart legal scholars who demand data and well founded rational thought when it comes to their subject matter expertise, but set all of these requirements aside when it comes to politics.

      This is the norm in law school and the legal profession.

      Profs. Rantenen, Gugliuzza, and Anderson are sadly no exception.

      Reply
      1. 4.2.1

        +1

        Reply
      2. 4.2.2

        + 1
        Gazillion.

        Sadly as well, several posters HERE lose all rationality when patent law is not the subject matter.

        Reply
    3. 4.3

      Sorry, I do not quite follow. How would you have phrased it to to be unbiased in presentation?

      Reply
    4. 4.4

      Oh no! Reality intruded on the patent blog again and the cultists are having a sad. Wah!

      Reply
  8. 3

    Do the article asserts that Judges can have lucrative careers after they leave the bench based on how the judges rules on patent cases – what slanderous poppycock. The authors should be ashamed of themselves for writing such drivel.

    Reply
    1. 3.1

      I definitely agree that the insinuation here is gross and outrageous, especially absent any actual evidence. Going even bigger picture, however, the “judges have ample incentives to bring cases into their courtrooms” portion of the article is the most unconvincing part, because it is self-contradictory. If there are so many incentives to behave in this way, then we should expect to see lots of judges going this route. But, of course, if we did see a lot of judges adopting this posture, then we would not see the phenomenon of disproportionate patent venue in just a few courts, and the authors would have nothing about which to write on this subject.

      Reply
    2. 3.2

      Judge “I’ll Take Your Money” Michel has entered the chat.

      Reply
      1. 3.2.1

        Restatement (2d) of Torts
        § 558. Elements Stated
        To create liability for defamation there must be:
        (a) a false and defamatory statement concerning another;
        (b) an unprivileged publication to a third party;
        (c) fault amounting at least to negligence on the part of the publisher
        [with respect to the act of publication]; and
        (d) either actionability of the statement irrespective of special harm or the
        existence of special harm caused by the publication.

        Reply
  9. 2

    It’s a serious problem, and it’s wildly unfair to allow one party to handpick the judge for a case.
    Why is it unfair? Is it because the patent cases are handled differently? If so, why aren’t patent cases handled the same? Shouldn’t they be? Wouldn’t that fix the problem?

    Also, is it unfair to have a patent case transferred to a locale (e.g., NDCal) that is notoriously anti-patent? I don’t see many complaints from the ivory tower intellectuals about how the Federal Circuit has rewritten mandamus law to facilitate those transfers by making ordinary what should be extraordinary.

    But the problem won’t fully be solved until random assignment is required in all cases in all districts nationwide.
    Again, you are looking at the wrong problem. The real problem is the disparate treatment of patent cases by different courts/judges.

    I’ve written this before, but there will always be venues that are the most patent friendly (even if only moderately so) and for companies that have nationwide reach, plaintiffs will try to get those companies into those venues. And the cure to that is to have a more even playing field across all venues so there is no reason for a plaintiff to pick one forum over another.

    Reply
    1. 2.1

      + 1

      Reply
    2. 2.2

      Does being less disposed to granting summary judgment and letting a jury see the experts on cross examination make the judge pro-patent or just old school?

      Reply
      1. 2.2.1

        iwt – I think it depends not just on that one question, but on the larger body of how one deals with patent law.

        Reply
      2. 2.2.2

        This is a really important point. The really salient difference between WD Tex and (e.g.) ND Cal is not the rate at which each finds infringement or invalidity, but rather the rate at which stays are granted for IPRs and the rate at which cases are permitted to advance to discovery.

        Reply
    3. 2.3

      Why is it unfair [to allow one party to handpick the judge for a case]? Is it because the patent cases are handled differently?

      The reason it is unfair has nothing to do with patents. It is not fair for the plaintiff in any case to pick the judge. The plaintiff is supposed to have the privilege of choosing the venue, but part of the structural guarantee of fairness to both parties is that the judge is not chosen by either, but is rather assigned to the case.

      Reply
      1. 2.3.1

        It is not fair for the plaintiff in any case to pick the judge. The plaintiff is supposed to have the privilege of choosing the venue, but part of the structural guarantee of fairness to both parties is that the judge is not chosen by either, but is rather assigned to the case.
        What is the difference between a plaintiff picking a venue that has one judge who is generally seen as more favorable to patent holders (note the difference between “more favorable” and “favorable”) and a defendant picking a venue that has multiple judges — all of whom are generally seen as unfavorable to patent holders?

        Reply
        1. 2.3.1.1

          It is not fair for either the plaintiff or the defendant to pick the judge.

          To my mind it would actually be more fair for the general rule to be that the defendant gets to pick the venue. After all, at the start of the case the defendant is presumed not liable, so the beginnings of the case should be set for the defendant’s reasonable convenience.

          Nevertheless, the long-standing rule that the plaintiff usually has the privilege of selecting venue (with the understanding that the plaintiff can lose this privilege if it is abused in a given case) works well enough. I do not imagine that we will see a groundswell of activity to change it, and that is fine.

          Reply
  10. 1

    perhaps a word about forum shopping in those motions trying for a different venue than that in which a case has been filed?

    Reply

    Reply Report

