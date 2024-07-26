Deja Vu All Over Again: SCOTUS Asked Again to Revisit Patent Eligibility

by Dennis Crouch

Return Mail recently filed its petition for certiorari with the Supreme Court, seeking a broader scope of patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101. You may remember that Return Mail won its case before the Supreme Court a few years ago. Return Mail, Inc. v. United States Postal Service, 587 U.S. 618 (2019) (federal agencies are not “any person” under the AIA and therefore cannot challenge patents via IPR). [Return Mail Eligiblity Petition]

In its new petition, Return Mail frames the question presented as:  Whether the claimed invention is ineligible for patent protection under the abstract-idea exception to 35 U.S.C. §101. This formulation echoes the language used in prior petitions that garnered U.S. Gov’t support.

Return Mail’s patent (U.S. Patent No. 6,826,548) claims a method for processing undeliverable mail. The invention involves encoding information from the sender, including the recipient’s name and address, into a two-dimensional barcode on mail items. If a piece of mail is undeliverable, it is sent to a processing location where the barcode is scanned and decoded. The system then interacts with a database of corrected addresses and, depending on the sender’s preference, either provides a corrected address or notifies the sender that the mail was undeliverable.

The PTAB had originally cancelled the claims and that decision affirmed on appeal. However, it was ultimately vacated by the Supreme Court in its 2019 decision. Action then moved to the Court of Federal Claims which invalidated Return Mail’s patent under § 101.  The Federal Circuit affirmed in a no-opinion R.36 judgment.

Return Mail’s petition highlights what it sees as ongoing confusion in the lower courts regarding the application of the Alice/Mayo framework. It points to deep divisions among district courts, the USPTO, and the Federal Circuit on how to apply the two-step test. The petition cites several Federal Circuit judges who have called for Supreme Court intervention, describing the current state of § 101 jurisprudence as “baffling” and a “morass of conflicting precedent.”

Truthfully, the petition looks strikingly similar to those previously filed by others on the eligibility issue. Return Mail hopes that this time the result will be different.

10 thoughts on “Deja Vu All Over Again: SCOTUS Asked Again to Revisit Patent Eligibility

  1. 4

    If Dobbs can overturn Roe, then it’s high time Alice, Mayo et al. were overturned!
    And keep Justice Thomas away from writing any more patent opinions!

    1. 4.1

      Well, I certainly provided a logical framework (one giant face-saving ‘out’ for them) with my Kavanaugh Scissors.

  2. 3

    “ The petition cites several Federal Circuit judges who have called for Supreme Court intervention, describing the current state of § 101 jurisprudence as “baffling” and a “morass of conflicting precedent.”

    Meanwhile on Earth most educated people who have been following along can tell you with greater than 90% accuracy whether a claim has serious eligibility issues.

    Compared to obviousness and enablement, eligibility case law is relatively clean and clear. We all know what the real gripe is with these grifting greedy uncreative abusers of the patent system: they don’t like their abstract logic claims chucked on summary judgment once it’s understood (usually admitted!) that all the physical parts are ancient in the prior art.

    1. 3.1

      all the physical parts…

      You mean like protons, neutrons and electrons?

    2. 3.2

      “eligibility case law is relatively clean and clear.”

      Hilarious. My hearty laugh for a Friday evening. (And this is coming from a patent attorney? Really?)

      The truth, of course, is that the only ones it’s relatively clean and clear to (publicly — but not behind their tightly closed doors, of course) are Big Tech and their minions and apologists.

      1. 3.2.1

        Not just any patent attorney mind you – only the one that experiences the most severe form of cognitive dissonance (given his Sprint Left religion and the inherent abhorrence of personal property therein).

      1. 3.3.1

        Won’t help Malcom – his affliction is cognitive dissonance – not diet.

  3. 2

    “Return Mail hopes that this time the result will be different.”

    Hope springs eternal.

    For the good of innovation, thankfully so.

  4. 1

    What is the point or value of a cert petition or its grant on §101 on patent claims already held invalid in an IPR §103 decision sustained by the Fed. Cir.? As a practical matter, no district court or the Court of Claims on remand here is going to decide contrary to that prior Fed. Cir. sustained Return Mail §103 decision, irrespective of its being vacated by the Sup. Ct. for having an invalid [government] IPR petitioner.

