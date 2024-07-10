I just don’t think people realize who are outside of the patent world how much continuation practice has mitigated the madness of Alice, 112, the d*ath squads, and all the other attacks on the patent systems funded by the likes of Google with people like Lemley as the spear tip and being paid handsomely for it.

Rather than legislate what they have done is attack the patent system in everyway imaginable. Continuations have allowed the applicant to adjust their claims to try and salvage some value out of their inventions.

Now, we have an attack on continuations by the Director (who we all know will get a big payoff from Google when she leaves her “government” position) and backed by garbage academic papers from the ever-vile Lemley.