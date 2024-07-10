14 thoughts on “Data on Terminal Disclaimers Across Art Units”
5
I just don’t think people realize who are outside of the patent world how much continuation practice has mitigated the madness of Alice, 112, the d*ath squads, and all the other attacks on the patent systems funded by the likes of Google with people like Lemley as the spear tip and being paid handsomely for it.
Rather than legislate what they have done is attack the patent system in everyway imaginable. Continuations have allowed the applicant to adjust their claims to try and salvage some value out of their inventions.
Now, we have an attack on continuations by the Director (who we all know will get a big payoff from Google when she leaves her “government” position) and backed by garbage academic papers from the ever-vile Lemley.
5.1
Consider too a patent with a claim “a processor” and a continuation with “at least one processor.” According to the CAFC’s latest bizarre holding, the first one has a far different scope than the second one. So, are they obvious variants of one another given the CAFC’s holding?4
This is an interesting data set. Ignoring the absolute numbers and just focusing on the percentages, it looks like TDs are most common in chem/bio arts and (weirdly enough) certain data processing arts (but not others?). I’m looking at this roughly, glancing through the top half of the chart and then at the bottom half of the chart.
As patent families age, the number of TDs would be expected to rise and for sure the practice of filing lots of divs and cons (and TDs) is standard in the chem/bio fields and has been for a long time. Is that we’re seeing here? Another instance where practices in the newbie abstract arts are “catching up” to those in the grown-up arts and the PTO is realizing it needs to get a handle on things?
Put another way, if the same data was collected ten years ago, what would this chart look like?
4.1
Grown-up arts….
Gaslight some more there Malcolm.
4.1.1
Well; at least we now know where Malcolm hails from:3
I would have guessed semiconductors would have been higher. Structure + method of making it are the standard two claims and automatic splits. No?
2.1
OldCurmudgeon, it’s actually not surprising that pharma (group 1610) would have the largest number of TDs as a percentage, and I’m somewhat surprised the percentage wasn’t higher.
For a pharma company, having a single patent covering some inventive compound or drug presents a single point of failure; if that patent gets knocked out at the PTAB or in district court, game over. The best course of action for a company in this situation is to turn what would ordinarily have been one patent into five, or ten, or more, each patent introducing slight variations in claim language, and filing TDs to overcome double-patenting rejections. As a result, even if the claims are very similar, having a large portfolio of largely duplicative patents makes it much more difficult (and much more expensive) for a would-be competitor to mount a successful invalidity challenge and enter the market.
2.1.1
Here’s some more mundane reasons why TDs are numerous in chemical arts.
File your 20 claims to the compound. Maximize that claims set. Claims get a notice of allowance. File a CON to the method of treating a disease (all supported in the spec) using the allowable compound claims. Get an OTDB rejection, file TD.
File your claim set with a large genus of compounds (all supported an enabled). Product is now in clinical development. So file a CON to the a smaller genius encompassing the species of compound that is being studied. File CON2 to just the compound. Multiple layers of patents to protect against any enablement or breadth challenges by a generic.
I could give you more examples in Biotech.
One consequence of the TD push is that practitioners now are considering how to file everything in an omnibus patent application, then draft a gigantic (100+) claim set to provoke multiple restriction requirements. Restrictions = No TD’s.1
This is so Left totalitarian. Now we are looking at the rates and acting as if TDs are some blight on society. I wonder how big of a bonus Lemley will get from Google for his attack on TDs.
