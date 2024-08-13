Family Planning Patent Style: Allergan, Cellect, and the ODP Maze

by Dennis Crouch

Most U.S. utility patents are (or will eventually be) part of a patent family with at least one other U.S. patent. The recent rise in focus on obviousness type double patenting (ODP) has been unnerving to some, especially with the Cellect decision from 2023 that seemed to greatly expand the risk of family members colliding based upon differing expiration dates due to Patent Term Adjustment (PTA).

The Federal Circuit’s new ODP opinion in Allergan USA v. MSN Labs, 24-1061 (Fed. Cir. August 13, 2014), provides some major relief to patent portfolio holders, holding that “a first-filed, first-issued, later-expiring claim cannot be invalidated by a later-filed, later-issued, earlier-expiring reference claim having a common priority date.” This ruling provides a measure of protection for first-filed patents that receive substantial PTA, shielding them from ODP challenges based on their own continuations sharing the same priority date.

The basic idea here is that the first patent in a family often takes longer to issue as the examiner goes through a series of rejections before he sufficiently understands the invention and the art (often the attorney and the client also struggle in these early stages to know what they are protecting). This delay means that the first-issued patent in a portfolio often has a longer patent term adjustment. Subsequent continuations tend to go through more quickly — especially when the patentee includes key limitations that have already been judge to differentiate the invention from the prior art. Under Allergan, this typical setup has some ODP safe harbor because a later filed+issued but earlier expiring patent cannot serve as a proper ODP reference to invalidate that earlier filed+issued but later expiring patent (having the same priority date).

This decision makes common sense. ODP is designed to protect against improper attempts to extend patent term by obtaining subsequent patents with sequentially later expiry dates. As the court writes:

To hold otherwise—that a first-filed, first-issued parent patent having duly received PTA can be invalidated by a later-filed, later-issued child patent with less, if any, PTA—would not only run afoul of the fundamental purposes of ODP, but effectively abrogate the benefit Congress intended to bestow on patentees when codifying PTA. That is because such a holding would require patent owners, in order to preserve the validity of the parent patent, to file a terminal disclaimer disclaiming any term of the parent that extends beyond that of the child, which, given that the patents share a priority date, would amount to the disclaimer of only PTA. That parent patent, then, would not receive the benefit of its congressionally guaranteed patent term, see 35 U.S.C. § 154(b), and would instead be limited to the, presumably shorter, term of its own child. Such a result would be untenable.

But, the outcome in Allergan was not predictable because, as I discuss below, Cellect appeared to provide an opposite holding.

This decision will likely shift basic patent portfolio strategy so that the initial issued patent has the longest patent term adjustment. This would typically mean fighting harder for broader claims in the initial patent rather than following the strategy of getting a quick ‘win’ with the initial patent. Of course, this is just one factor, and care will need to be taken to avoid other collisions — such as between the second and third issued patents. The USPTO has typically been requiring terminal disclaimers be filed in these cases for the later issued patent. That practice is still appropriate, but is largely meaningless because a premise of our fact situation is that the later issued patent is already the one that will expire first.

As alluded above, Allergan is in some major tension with In re Cellect, LLC, 81 F.4th 1216 (Fed. Cir. 2023). In Cellect, the Federal Circuit also faced a situation involving a later-expired claim being challenged as ODP based upon an earlier-expired but later-filed and later-issued patent. I.e., the same situation as in Allergan. In that case though, the court arrived at an opposite end-point — namely invalidity for double patenting.

The Allergan opinion explains away the tension with Cellect by noting that the issue was not properly raised: the “patent owner in Cellect did not challenge whether the reference claims used to invalidate the asserted claims were proper ODP reference claims.” It appears that the result here is that Allergan has relegated the Cellect holding to the simple rule that PTA is relevant to ODP.

Allergan also marks a departure from Gilead Sciences, Inc. v. Natco Pharma Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2014), which emphasized expiration dates over issuance dates in ODP analysis. The Allergan court distinguished Gilead, noting that it involved patents with different priority dates, unlike the common priority date scenario in Allergan. Although this is a distinction, it is not entirely clear to me that it is sufficient to explain such a dramatic opposite outcome. But, I expect that patentees at least will not be inspecting the teeth of this gift horse. But attorneys should ensure that they consider this holding and the benefit of having common priority dates.

I’ll be returning to this case next week in more detail but I have a few additional notes: