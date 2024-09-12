If the Barcode Doesn’t Fit: Reconsidering ‘Bodily Incorporation’ in Patent Law

by Dennis Crouch

Many of us feel the daily pull toward coffee, and perhaps likewise toward PTAB decisions about coffee makers.

I found interesting a recent pair of IPR decisions successfully brought by the Swiss Nespresso against German competitor K-Fee. This post delves into these cases and what I call the 'glove doesn't fit' fallacy in patent law obviousness doctrine; it also provides a discussion of how written description continues to be a risk, even in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings.