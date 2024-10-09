USPTO Terminates Thousands of Chinese-Origin Patent Applications Due to Forged Attorney/Agent Signatures

by Dennis Crouch

In a stunning development, the USPTO recently terminated proceedings in approximately 3,100 patent applications due to the fraudulent use of a practitioner's signature. This mass termination, announced on October 2, 2024, stems from an investigation that uncovered misconduct involving the unauthorized use of a registered patent agent's electronic signature.

The outcome here appears potentially over the top in the way that it punishes the patent applicants -- almost all Chinese companies -- for unknowingly participating in the fraud. As one attorney who is now representing one of the impacted applicants explained to me: "punishing the applicants for the actions of the practitioner goes a bit far, especially where the punishment is termination with no remedy." A number of the applicants used Chinese counsel who identified and hired the offending firm (W&K) years ago and worked with them for some time without issue. I would not be surprised if some of these applicants push for judicial review, perhaps by filing an APA action.