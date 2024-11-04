A Tale of Two Dewberries: Corporate Structure vs. Trademark Remedies

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in Dewberry Group v. Dewberry Engineers (No. 23-900) in December 2024, addressing the trademark-specific question of whether courts can disgorge profits earned not by the defendant itself, but also by legally separate non-party corporate affiliates. In many ways, I see this case largely as a corporate "structure of the firm" case. Does trademark law permit business owners to formally structure their set of closely related businesses to avoid spillover liability? Most notably, corporate attorneys are regularly looking at ways to divide companies to limit spillover liability. The golden target is to create low-profit (or non-profit) entities that hold all the potential liability; and then shift profits to other corporate affiliates that do not have any liability. In the trademark sense, you may have a media holding company that does all the infringing advertising; and then a set of franchisees that don't do any advertising themselves, but do reap the profits.

Background: The Dewberry dispute involves two real estate-related companies: Dewberry Group (defendant/petitioner) and Dewberry Engineers (mark-holder/respondent). After finding that Dewberry Group had infringed Dewberry Engineers' trademarks, the district court ordered Dewberry Group to disgorge nearly $43 million in profits. But here's the twist - those profits were earned not by Dewberry Group itself (which actually showed losses), but by its affiliated companies that were never parties to the litigation.