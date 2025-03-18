Secretary of Commerce Clears House at USPTO Advisory Committees

by Dennis Crouch

In an unprecedented move, the Secretary of Commerce is terminating all current appointments to the Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) and Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC), effectively removing the entire membership of both committees. New members will apparently be appointed shortly, with the USPTO planning to proceed with previously scheduled public committee meetings in May 2025. The statute requires that "any vacancy on an Advisory Committee shall be filled within 90 days after it occurs."

Although my memory is sometimes faulty, I believe that this is the first time in the committees' 25 year history that an incoming presidential administration has dismissed all members. The dismissed PPAC includes Loletta Darde, Earl Bright, Henry Hadad, Lateef Mtima, Marvin J. Slepian, Olivia Tsai, Maria Anderson, Idris McKelvey, and Jennifer Yokoyama. The last three of these were appointed in January 2025 -- making them immediately suspect to the new administration seeking to make dramatic departures from approaches taken by President Biden's administration. In general, this group was all put in place under President Biden and would have likely been a contentious group to deal with -- potentially authoring negative reports and asking difficult questions.

The new committees will be more friendly to the new administration, but my hope is that they will still be able to provide independent guidance and counsel to the USPTO Director. The effectiveness of these advisory committees has always depended on their ability to bring diverse perspectives and constructive criticism to USPTO operations, rather than simply rubber-stamping agency decisions. While political alignment with the administration may facilitate communication, the value here is really derived from member expertise, connection to practice, and willingness to challenge assumptions when necessary.