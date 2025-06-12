The Federal Circuit and the Trump Tariff En Banc Ruling

by Dennis Crouch

In a significant development that places the Federal Circuit at the center of a major political debate and constitutional question, the court recently issued a rare en banc order granting the United States' motions for stays of permanent injunctions that had halted President Trump's sweeping tariff program. The unanimous per curiam order in V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump allows the contested tariffs to remain in effect while the court considers what it characterized as "issues of exceptional importance warranting expedited en banc consideration of the merits in the first instance." [ORDER].

The Federal Circuit's decision comes against a backdrop of contradictions between the Trump administration's public posture and its private legal arguments as detailed in recent NYTimes reporting. While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick publicly dismissed the lower court's adverse ruling as costing them only "a week, maybe" and insisted that other countries "came right back to the table," the government's emergency filings argued that the injunction could "catastrophically harm our economy" and create a "foreign policy disaster scenario." Similarly US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer publicly characterized the court challenge as "just kind of a bump in the road," while simultaneously filing sworn declarations arguing that halting the tariffs would deal a devastating blow to sensitive trade negotiations."