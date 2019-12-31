Take care Patently-O Commenters — Lawsuits are in the Air. 

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Three commenters to John Welch’s TTABlog were recently sued for defamation after criticising an attorney (Lee Thomason) who lost a case before the TTAB. Prof. Eugene Volokh has written more about the new lawsuit on his blog Volokh Conspiracy.  I know both John and Lee (who recently retired as a clinical professor at OSU) which makes this a bit more interesting and unfortunate.

To be clear, the TTAB case was not simply lost on the merits. Rather, the TTAB issued a precedential decision cancelling Corcamore’s SPROUT registration as a sanction for bad behavior:

Respondent has been engaging for years in delaying tactics, including the willful disregard of Board orders, taxing Board resources and frustrating Petitioner’s prosecution of this case. In view thereof, Petitioner’s motion for sanctions in the form of judgment against Respondent also is granted pursuant to the Board’s inherent authority to sanction.

SFM v. Corcamore (TTAB 2018). Thomason represented Corcamore but was not personally sanctioned by the Board.

In his post, Welch did not identify Thomason by name but did make the comment: “What about a sanction against counsel?”

Three folks (all trademark attorneys) then added comments noting: (1) the attorney Thomason was a professor at The Ohio State; (2) the board “certainly ought to sanction” such behavior; (3) that the attorney is likely to blame because this is a procedure issue; and (4) that the attorney has been previously called out for unprofessional conduct.

The new defamation lawsuit filed in Federal Court in Kentucky accused Dreitler, Reidl, and deWolf of “volitional contacts with readers in Kentucky of the defamatory comments.” Prof. Volokh, whose expertise is defamation (inter alia), reviewed the filing and suggests that the claim will not stand, but promises an attempt to keep readers updated.

Read the complaint with exhibits here: https://reason.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/ThomasonvDreitlerComplaint.pdf

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Take care Patently-O Commenters — Lawsuits are in the Air. 

  1. 4

    deWolf just offered facts. No way is that going to stand.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Note state Anti-SLAPP laws.
    Wikipedia: “A strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) is a lawsuit that is intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition.[1] Such lawsuits have been made illegal in many jurisdictions on the grounds that they impede freedom of speech. … [Such] anti-SLAPP laws target tactics used by SLAPP plaintiffs. Common anti-SLAPP laws include measures such as penalties for plaintiffs who file lawsuits ruled frivolous and special procedures where a defendant may ask a judge to consider that a lawsuit is a SLAPP (and usually subsequently dismiss the suit).”

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Scare quotes around “real names” is priceless.

    This case is DOA. Those statements were lawyerly presentations of opinion. “If correct”…”the board ought to”…..”my guess”….

    The person filing the case should be sanctioned. Again.

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    A notice of “take care” may extend to the editors of websites (as well as posters who routinely and wantonly ‘flame’ others without semblance of substantive content). In the case presented here, the accused posters each went by their “real names,” which of course made service easy.

    It may be a open question as to what may happen when anonymous (or pseudonymous) posters engage in what some may consider defamation, and the editors of the site know the real identities (as is the case on this blog).

    General “ISP” protection may not be extensive as believed due to the shaping of comments (in part by the subjective and uneven application of ‘editorial rules’). A suit against such usual perpetrators (such as Malcolm) may well succeed in obtaining Malcolm’s actual identity from the blog editors.

    This is not to say that one cannot be sharp (for example, I have been known to be sharp). But there is a clear difference between my sharp comments (based in fact) and Malcolm’s free-for-all ad hominem, and that difference draws a sharp distinction as to potential suits and surrendering of identities.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Quite ironic, since your “sharp” comments have at times included false statements of professional misconduct. You are correct that a false internet name is not a protection.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture