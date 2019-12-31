Hide comments

3 thoughts on “How Many Patents Issued in 2019?

  1. 2

    How to square these great increases in 2019 and this decade’s issued U.S. patents [even though application backlogs had already been greatly reduced] with commentators here and on Gene’s blog insisting that application filings have greatly decreased due to Sup. Ct. patent law decisions and the AIA?

  2. 1

    Innovation begets innovation.

    Is there not a similar curve for computing power improvements?

    1. 1.1

      . . . or foreign-origin filings in the U.S., population growth, etc.

