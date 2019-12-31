New Record – 354,507 Utility Patents issued by the USPTO in 2019. The decade (2010s) also outstripped any other decade by leaps and bounds.
How to square these great increases in 2019 and this decade’s issued U.S. patents [even though application backlogs had already been greatly reduced] with commentators here and on Gene’s blog insisting that application filings have greatly decreased due to Sup. Ct. patent law decisions and the AIA?1
Innovation begets innovation.
Is there not a similar curve for computing power improvements?
. . . or foreign-origin filings in the U.S., population growth, etc.
