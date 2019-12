You know I am so tired of the misinformation being pushed by the anti-patent forces.

This claim seems like one of those that are equated to information processing claims.

Facts: (1) 112 for information processing claims means that one skilled in the art can build an actual machine of the claims. (2) Information processing is necessarily a physical process. (3) There can’t be new functions without new structure.

It is like dealing with mischievous children that enjoy destroying, lying, and stealing.