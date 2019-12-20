Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act

The House recently passed H.R. 3 – the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act — and the Bill has been received by the Senate for consideration.

The basic proposal is to require the U.S. Gov’t to negotiate on Medicare drug prices for insulin and >25 of the top-125 drugs (by national spending). The negotiation includes a price cap:

The negotiated maximum price may not exceed (1) 120% of the average price in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom; or (2) if such information is not available, 85% of the U.S. average manufacturer price.

If the manufacturer fails to comply then there will be civil/tax penalties. So, the word “negotiation” should be placed within quotation marks. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that price negotiation prevision would lower government spending by about $500 billion over the next decade.

This particular proposal spends most of the money – by adding dental, vision, and hearing to Medicare.

Current law includes a “noninterference” clause associated with Medicare Part D:

Noninterference.—In order to promote competition under this part and in carrying out this part, the Secretary—

(1) may not interfere with the negotiations between drug manufacturers and pharmacies and PDP sponsors; and

(2) may not require a particular formulary or institute a price structure for the reimbursement of covered part D drugs.

42 U.S.C. 1395w-111(i).

Although not a “patent” bill, the proposal would significantly impact the market for patented drugs and biologics. What is unclear at this point is how research would shift. PhRMA estimates that the US Bio / Pharma industry spent about $100 billion on research in 2017.

This Bill is likely to be blocked by Republican leaders in the Senate, although many Republicans have offered some support for “interference” in principle.

 

4 thoughts on “Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act

  1. 2

    This Bill is a gamble. Socialist healthcare systems MUST ration medical care. To help stretch their resources, they cap drug prices. To make up for lost profits, drug companies substantially increase the price to US consumers and lobby the FDA to prevent importation of the same drugs from foreign countries. So, this bill will either force foreign countries to pay more, will stifle incentives to develop new drugs, and/or will cause drug prices to private insurance patients to increase even further along with insurance premiums. This is a gamble, and someone will pay, probably private insurance patients first then a reduction in research.

  2. 1

    The basic proposal… includes a price cap… .

    If you want to rein in prescription drug costs, this is how you do it. This is how all of our peer nations do it. Double bank shot changes to the patent system are a Rube Goldberg mechanism for price control. If you want to control prescription drug prices, then you want a price cap.

    There is no such thing as a free lunch, so instituting such a price cap will have both costs and benefits. If one of the benefits that you hope to achieve is to curb the growth in prescription drug prices, then experience shows that this is the way to do it.

    1. 1.1

      [M]any Republicans have offered some support for “interference” in principle.

      All politicians prevaricate at times, but some do so more frequently than others. This particular group—intriguingly enough—is recently given both more frequently and more egregiously to serious dishonesty than is the other major group—not only about policy, but about that too. I leave it to the reader to contemplate why that might be.

      1. 1.1.1

        translation: our evi1 is better than your evi1.

        Total B$.

