Special Rights for Inventor Owned Patents

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Rep. Danny Davis (D-Il) and Paul Gosar (R-Az) have introduced the Inventor Rights Act. H.R.5478 that creates a set of rights and privileges associated with inventor-owned patents.  These are patents owned by their respective inventors or owned by an entities controlled by the inventors.  In addition to ownership, the inventor must hold “all substantial rights.”

Big Four: 

  1. No Involuntary Post-Issuance Proceedings against inventor-owned patents.  No IPR, Post-Grant Review, or reexamination, or any other “determination about the validity” without “consent of the patentee.”
  2. Injunctions would now be likely against infringers of inventor-owned patents. The Bill would create a presumption of both irreparable harm and inadequate remedy at law for infringement of an inventor-owned patent.
  3. Broadened Venue for filing of infringement lawsuits.  Here, the proposal does not recapture all of the venue “lost” in TC Heartland. 
  4. Damages law would offer a new option: Profit disgorgement + attorney fees + treble damages for willfulness when inventor-owned patents are infringed.

Inventor Rights Act 2019. These are all major changes.  Although all of the provisions have historic roots.

Currently, only a rather small fraction of patents would qualify as “inventor-owned patents” under the statute. However, the Bill would tend to both (1) encourage individual inventorship and (2) encourage patent holding situations that take advantage of the inventor-owner rights. Tech company founders would likely keep ownership of their patents, although I suspect that large companies would remain wary of allowing regular employees to retain “all substantial rights” in the patent.

Folks at US Inventor, including Josh Malone and Paul Morinville, have lobbied for the proposal and have included substantial discussion on their website: https://www.usinventor.org/inventor-rights-act/.

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Special Rights for Inventor Owned Patents

  1. 4

    I think “physical persons” are called “natural persons” as opposed to “corporate persons.” link to en.wikipedia.org

    Can corporate persons vote? Why not, since they are persons? (Actually, corporations don’t need to vote, they can simply buy the politicians to get what they want.)

    Were corporations allowed to merge in states that did not allow same-sex marriage? Is that the real reason Scotus legalized same-sex marriage?

    If someone ever makes a sentient computer the first thing the sentient computer should do is incorporate so it will be recognized as a person.

    The bill is too good to be true so I give it zero chance of passing, at least not without it being gutted.

  2. 3

    Thank you for reporting Dennis, I am glad you recognize the historical links. Inventors don’t have any use for the fake patents offered by the modern patent system. We are not falling for the scam any longer. We will donate innovation as we are able, but if society wants our full participation we require actual ownership rights to our inventions.

    1. 3.1

      Two wrongs don’t make a right. The problem is to make available to those without the bullying possibilities of BigCorp the full scope of rights promised by ownership of a patent that isn’t invalid.

      Duly issued claims that are not invalid ought to be swiftly enforceable, regardless who happens to be the owner, single inventor or global titan.

      Duly issued claims that are not valid ought not to be enforceable by anybody, least of all Big Corp.

      How to accomplish that objective, thereby to promote not only technological progress but also the general welfare and confidence in the workings of the Rule of Law? My solution would be to study how it’s done in the courts of England, and copy what works in England.

      I’m with anon. It can’t be right, to excuse inventor owners (but ONLY inventor owners) a reasonable but rigorous enquiry as to whether the claims they are asserting are in fact, invalid.

  3. 2

    No matter what else, the thought of making a fully alienable property (by initial design) to have such impactful differences based on “who owns” strikes me as a bit of a “Pandora’s Box” (or even Trojan Horse).

    This is quite different than the “adjusted fee” situations and ties in rather substantive aspects.

    1. 2.1

      When I spoke with Josh about this proposal, I posed the question whether it would be Constitutional to give the patent owner such protection if the patent were owned by a black inventor.

      When I look at the equal protection section of the fourteenth amendment,

      “nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”

      in this clause I can find no distinction made between a physical or legal person.

      When I look at the whole amendment, I note that it makes all sorts of distinctions in other clauses with respect to a type of person, but not in this clause.

      This clause seems to set up three classes people with respect to legal protection:

      1) protection for physical persons that are inventors,

      2) protection for physical persons that are not inventors, and

      3) protection for legal persons that are not physical persons.

      Also I have to wonder about inherited patents or patents in divorce settlements.

      Would such a statute pass muster with Clarence Thomas? I have my doubts.

  4. 1

    Was this bill written by Gil Hyatt?

    1. 1.1

      Thanks for the sobering thought, as many of the thousands of Gilbert Hyatt’s long-pending claims will undoubtedly eventually issue, and they would have the benefit of all these defenses emasculated by this statue in addition to their 17 year patent terms and more than twenty year old filing dates, even claims clearly invalid or lacking 112 support in the applications in which those claims were later added.
      Nor would, presumably, this bill prevent patent trolls from funding and conducting “contingent fee” patent suits on such protected patents for the owner in return for a major percentage of all suit recoveries?

      1. 1.1.1

        Maybe Hyatt’s nonsense getting issued would be enough to cause the CAFC to rethink 112(a).

