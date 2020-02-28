UK out of Unified Patent Court

The Unified Patent Court was a nice idea. Enforce your European patent with one single patent infringement lawsuit rather than going nation-by-nation. The UK was an integral UPC member — although always with some trepidation about handing power over to a continental court to decide issues of the UK marketplace.  The British Exit (BREXIT) from European Union (EU) raised some concerns regarding the ongoing viability of the UPC. However, UK leaders repeatedly indicated that they would continue participating in the Unified Patent Court.  That resolution has now changed — the UK government has now announced that the UK will no longer participate in the court or its creation.

The UK will not be seeking involvement in the unitary patent/UPC system. Participating in a court that applies EU law and bound by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is inconsistent with our aims of becoming an independent self-governing nation.”

[Quote of UK Gov’t Spokesperson via Sarah Morgan @ the World Intellectual Property Review]

    The more interesting thing is whether the UK will also secede from the European Patent Organisation (ie the EPO). Of course (as we all know) i) the EPO is NOT an artefact of the EU and ii) the head-banger Leavers behind PM Boris Johnson like to profess their love of Europe even as they cry the opposite about the EU. The chief object of their mission is to “take back control” from the Court of Justice of the EU, which has no role at all when it comes to the EPO.

    But a prominent UK newspaper, beloved of the head-bangers, is today telling its readers about the “EU Patent Office”. Is this an early sign of even more self-harm, namely a UK secession from the EPO?

      Can you explain: “ chief object of their mission is to “take back control” from the Court of Justice of the EU, which has no role at all when it comes to the EPO.

      Is not the “White Book” and the whole apparatus of non-binding decision court decisions inclusive of (and at least partially binding because of) the CJEU?

        No. Some of the 38 EPO Member States are not EU Member States. Example: Turkey. Turkey is not under the jurisdiction of the CJEU.

        By “White Book” I understand you to mean “The Established Case Law of the Boards of Appeal of the EPO”.

        The UK Supreme Court defers to the CJEU in matters of EU law, like design patents. And it finds the established EPO case law useful, when adjudicating the law of patents in the UK. But the CJEU has no jurisdiction (yet) on the substantive law of patents granted under the EPC.

        Does that help?

