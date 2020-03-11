Exclusionary Conduct

Patent

Sen. Klobuchar has proposed a new law titled the “Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act of 2020.” [PDF of Bill]

The key provision is as follows:

It shall be unlawful for a person, acting alone or in concert with other persons, to engage in exclusionary conduct that presents an appreciable risk of harming competition.

Here, exclusionary conduct is defined as conduct that disadvantages “actual or potential competitors” or “tends to foreclose or limit the opportunity of 1 or more actual or potential competitors to compete.”  For companies our groups with large market share, we assume that if they undertake exclusionary conduct then it will harm competition unless the procompetitive benefits are proven.

The bill is interesting in that it has a small caveat for securing and enforcing intellectual property rights:

Applying for or enforcing a patent, trademark, or copyright, unless such applications or enforcement actions are baseless or made in bad faith, shall not alone constitute exclusionary conduct, but such actions may be considered as part of a course of conduct that constitutes exclusionary conduct.

Thus, under the provision, “good faith” enforcement actions would not – alone – be actionable, but could be combined with other activity to show that the patent holder injured competitors.

I don’t understand why the competitors can’t just eat together politely. 

 

3 thoughts on “Exclusionary Conduct

  1. 3

    Set strong patent rights and get the F out of the way.

    Convolutions such as the K mess are just not needed.

  2. 2

    Shades of the 1936 anti-A&P “Wholesale Grocers Protection Act,” better known as the Robinson-Patman Act? [Has that unpopular anti-trust law even been actively enforced lately? Like against Amazon?]
    Also, would this even address complaints that giant software [including social media] companies are further enlarging market share or preventing competition by BUYING new software companies or technologies? Does that fit under this “exclusionary conduct?”

  3. 1

    Oh, great.

    Just what our country needs.

    Yet another legal morass for the courts and who knows who else to flail in for the next 10+ years . . . until SCOTUS — as with “abstract” — declines to define and set the legal boundaries for, “exclusionary conduct.”

