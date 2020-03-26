Patent Abandonment

One thing that he might consider breaking out is the rate of abandonment after first action. Anecdotally speaking, I’m pretty sure we had a higher rate of abandonment after first action back in the 2008-2010 time frame compared to normal.

It had the feel of belt-tightening en masse: companies looking at applications they had filed three years previously when cash was flush, and deciding whether those applications were worth pursuing. Possibly these decisions were being made before the first action was mailed, just on the estimated value of the application as filed.

Many of those applications might have gone abandoned eventually if they went through normal prosecution, and the shock to the economy wasn’t quite as sudden as the situation now. We also were more than twice the time to first action then compared to now. So maybe that’s why the overall abandonment rate didn’t spike back then.