The US is reporting more new jobless claims last week than for the entire prior year — ending a 10-year streak of month-by-month “job growth” that began shortly after Pres. Obama took office and has continued for the past three years under Pres. Trump.

In addition to cutting employees, businesses are likely to cut patents. Russ Krajec offers some preliminary numbers on abandonment of rejected claims — finding that the number for the first half of March 2020 show an abandonment rate of double normal.

Effects of COVID-19 on Patents – Twice The Number of Abandonments

 

3 thoughts on “Patent Abandonment

    One thing that he might consider breaking out is the rate of abandonment after first action. Anecdotally speaking, I’m pretty sure we had a higher rate of abandonment after first action back in the 2008-2010 time frame compared to normal.

    It had the feel of belt-tightening en masse: companies looking at applications they had filed three years previously when cash was flush, and deciding whether those applications were worth pursuing. Possibly these decisions were being made before the first action was mailed, just on the estimated value of the application as filed.

    Many of those applications might have gone abandoned eventually if they went through normal prosecution, and the shock to the economy wasn’t quite as sudden as the situation now. We also were more than twice the time to first action then compared to now. So maybe that’s why the overall abandonment rate didn’t spike back then.

    The article focuses on companies, and does not mention independent inventors.

    Maybe independent inventors have realized that the USPTO is running a con game.

    Or maybe we expect to be among the 1M – 2M dead in this country that covid19 will leave in its wake.

      NOiP,

      The Spanish Flu left 5M dead – worldwide.

      If you are just making up numbers, may I suggest that you refrain from doing so?

