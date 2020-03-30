Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

One thought on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    Re: “Patent Troll Sues to Pull Covid-19 Tests Off Market Over Alleged Infringement (Source: Extreme Tech)”
    Typical media hype or sensationalism about patents without ever even bothering to talk to a patent attorney? The article admits these are patents asserted by a troll that were purchased from or with the discredited former Theranos company. As any competent patent attorney could have told them, true trolls [PAEs with no product or business other than buying up and suing on patents of others] do NOT GET injunctions. Not since the Sup. Ct. eBay decision. However, under the current circumstances the bad PR the suit filers and their financial backers may get seems deserved.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture