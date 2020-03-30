Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Steven Scheer and Julie Steenhuysen: Israel Approves Generic HIV Drug to Treat COVID-19 Despite Doubts (Source: Financial Post)
- Joel Hruska: Patent Troll Sues to Pull Covid-19 Tests Off Market Over Alleged Infringement (Source: Extreme Tech)
- Ian Lopez: Tesla Challenge to Door Patent Shot Down by Appeals Board (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Jerome Santos: Foldable iPhone Release Date Drawing Near As Apple Secures Another Patent (Source: International Business Times)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Ana Santos Rutschman: The Mosaic of Coronavirus Vaccine Development: Systemic Failures in Vaccine Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. David L. Schwartz and Atty. Xaviere Giroud: The Secret of Design Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Mark A. Lemley and Dr. Samantha Zyontz: Does Alice Target Patent Trolls? (Source: SSRN)
