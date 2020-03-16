Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

The Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments for its upcoming March session. This includes two IP cases:

PTO v. Booking.com (Can .COM transform an otherwise generic term into a protectable trademark?)

Google v. Oracle (Is a software interface [an the JAVA API] protectable by copyright?)

The Federal Circuit’s next oral arguments are in April and so the court can delay any particular decision on the issue. If you have a case before a district court judge or PTAB, check with your judges and clerks to understand timelines going forward.