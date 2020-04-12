Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Matthew Bultman: Apple Tormentor Parlays Patent Verdicts Into Brand-Name Clients (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Atty. Erin S. Hennessy and Atty. Annie Allison: USPTO Extends Trademark And Patent Deadlines Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Source: The National Law Review)
- Emmarie Huetteman: Senators Who Led Pharma-Friendly Patent Reform also Prime Targets for Pharma Cash (Source: Post Bulletin)
- Michal Kasprowicz: COVID-19: Impact on Canadian Patent Owners (Source: DLA Piper)
- Chris Burt: Apple Patents Biometric Monitoring and Signature Technology, Proposes Face ID Device Orientation (Source: Biometric Update)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Sean B. Seymore: The Research Patent (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Frank Tietze, Leonidas Aristodemou, Dr. Pratheeba Vimalnath, and Dr. Jenny Molloy: Crisis-Critical Intellectual Property: Findings from the COVID-19 Pandemic (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Eric E. Johnson and Dr. Theodore C. Bailey: Urgent Legal Lessons From a Very Fast Problem: COVID-19 (Source: SSRN)
