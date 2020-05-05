Q. Todd Dickinson Will be Missed

Q. Todd Dickinson passed away this week at age 67. Todd has been a leader of the intellectual property community for many years and certainly had a major impact on my life and career. Thank you Todd!

He was PTO director when I was a law student back in 2001. At the time, Prof. Doug Lichtman and I were studying data on patenting and I remember being amazed at the rapid jump in the number of patents being issued per year.

The change reflected Dickinson’s approach to patent applicants — identifying inventors and patentees as the “clients” served by the PTO. The change also reflected his leadership within the PTO that was apparent following the antagonism under Jim Rogan. We met in person at the AIPLA midwinter institute in 2005 and enjoyed dozens of meetings, panels, discussions, phone calls and emails. It was always more enjoyable when you were there!

Great tributes from Gene & Renee Quinn and Joff Wild.