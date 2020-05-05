PPAC Online

Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) quarterly has been available in an online stream for many years. This week, however, the PPAC will be fully remote and virtual.
Attend via this link: https://bit.ly/3b3K5cI. May 7, 11:00 am – 2:45 pm EST.
Time
Topic
Principal(s)
|11-11:05 a.m.
|Call to order – introduction
- PPAC Chair Julie Mar-Spinola
|11:05-11:35 a.m.
|Opening remarks
- Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO Andrei Iancu
|11:35 a.m. to
12 p.m.
|Update on Patents business units
- Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld
|12-12:30 p.m.
|Finance/Budget
• FY 2020 status
• FY 2021 status
• FY 2022 budget
• Fee rulemaking
- PPAC Finance Subcommittee Chair Dan Lang
- Chief Financial Officer Jay Hoffman
|Break
|12:45-1:05 p.m.
|IT update
• Stabilization update
• Status of Public PAIR/Private PAIR
- PPAC IT Subcommittee Chair Mark Goodson
- Chief Information Officer Jamie Holcombe
- Deputy Chief Information Officer Debbie Stephens
- Patent Senior Information Technology Expert William Stryjewski
- Portfolio Manager, PE2E Raman Sarna
|1:05-1:25 p.m.
|Artificial Intelligence (AI)
• AI for enhanced search
• CPC auto-classification
• Requests for comments/AI landing page
- PPAC AI Subcommittee Co-Chairs Bernard Cassidy | Jeremiah Chan
- Director, TC 2800 Matt Such
- Senior Policy Advisor and Acting Chief of Staff, Office of the Under Secretary and Director Coke Stewart
|1:25-1:45 p.m.
|International update
• OPIA – Developments in Mexico
• OIPC – FY 2020 priorities
- PPAC International Subcommittee Co-Chairs Tracy Durkin | Jeff Sears
- Chief Policy Officer and Director for International Affairs Shira Perlmutter
- Deputy Commissioner for International Patent Cooperation Valencia Martin Wallace
|1:45-2:15 p.m.
|Pendency and Quality
• Filing and pendency data (Q1 metrics)
• Design patent image quality
• USPTO Quality Survey Winter 2020 results
- PPAC Quality and Pendency Subcommittee Chair Steve Caltrider
- Deputy Commissioner for Patent Operations Andrew Faile
- Director, TC 2900 Karen Young
- TCOM, TC 2900 Brandon Rosati
- Acting Deputy Commissioner for Patent Quality Dan Ryman
- Chief Statistician, Office of Patent Quality Assurance Martin Rater
|2:15-2:45 p.m.
|PTAB update
• AIA trials statistics
• POP and precedential decisions
• LEAP program
- PPAC PTAB Subcommittee Chair Jeff Sears
- Chief Judge, Patent and Trial Appeal Board Scott Boalick
- Deputy Chief Judge, Patent Trial and Appeal Board Jackie Bonilla
- Vice Chief Judge, Patent Trial and Appeal Board Janet Gongola
|2:45 p.m.
|Meeting adjourn
- PPAC Chair Julie Mar-Spinola