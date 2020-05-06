Now Precedential: IPR Petitioner who Waived Arthrex issue cannot Raise it on Appeal after Losing the IPR

Cienna Corp. v. Oyster Optics, LLC and Andrei Iancu (Fed. Cir. 2020)

In this case, the Federal Circuit held that an IPR petitioner did not have a right to raise the Arthrex appointments issue on appeal unless the issue was first raised before the PTAB. The court’s basic reasoning is actual and equitable waiver.

The problem with Ciena’s request is that, unlike the patent owner in Arthrex, Ciena requested that the Board adjudicate its petition. It, thus, affirmatively sought a ruling from the Board members, regardless of how they were appointed. Ciena was content to have the assigned Board judges adjudicate its invalidity challenges until the Board ruled against it. Under those circumstances, we find that Ciena has forfeited its Appointments Clause challenge. . . . In this case, Ciena not only consented to adjudication by the Board, but it affirmatively sought to delay any consideration of its patent challenges by seeking a stay of the district court litigation initiated by Oyster. Any constitutional concern regarding the appointment of the Board judges in this case is negated by Ciena’s forfeiture.

This decision was originally released in January 2020 as a non-precedential opinion. However, on petition from the USPTO, the court has now re-designated the decision as precedential.

In its petition for redesignation, the PTO explained that losing petitioners “continue to raise the same argument [on appeal]. A precedential opinion would reduce that motions practice and save the Court time.” Examples of pending cases: