Patent Law and Booking.Com: as a whole or by parts

Patent scholars and attorneys will recognize the battle in https://t.co/7wn2gtAbSC between the majority (Justice Ginsburg) and dissent (Justice Breyer) looks much the same to the debate over patentable subject matter.
As a whole or by parts?
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) June 30, 2020
The difference:
In trademark law Justice Breyer dissented against the 8-1 majority supported strong IP rights and focused on the booking dot com mark "as a whole"
In patent law the 9-0 court agreed with Breyer.
Justice Breyer would start with the fact that the components (Booking and .com) are both generic and then ask, is there something more in the combination that transforms these lacking-components into a source-identifier.
