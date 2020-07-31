Federal Circuit Narrows Application of Hooke’s Law, but Still Wields the Ineligibility Hammer

by Dennis Crouch

American Axle & Mfg. v. Neapco Holdings (Fed. Cir. July 31, 2020). 

When I talked with PTO Director Andrei Iancu a few months ago, he lamented that the Federal Circuit is now finding the manufacturing of Truck Axles and operation of Garage Door Openers ineligible for patenting.  The Federal Circuit panel has rewritten its Axle decision — now holding that American Axle’s asserted claim 1 might be eligible; Claim 22 remains ineligible.

The court was evenly divided six-to-six on the en banc petition.  That meant the en banc petition is denied for lack of majority.  The minimal changes made by Judge Dyk to his original opinion were just enough to avoid full rehearing. Still, half of the court thought that the opinion went too far in expanding the ineligibility hammer.

I’ll post this here for now, but will follow up with more later today.

6 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Narrows Application of Hooke’s Law, but Still Wields the Ineligibility Hammer

  1. 3

    Should Prost’s and Hughes’ votes be listed?

    1. 3.1

      We can infer their votes — otherwise the case would be en banc.

  2. 2

    Read Dyk’s opinion to learn what the law is.
    Read Newman’s opinion to learn what the law should be.

    1. 2.1

      That’s not fair as Alice is so indefinite as to be unconstitutional.

      1. 2.1.1

        Re: “That’s not fair as Alice is so indefinite as to be unconstitutional.”
        And who gets to decide both such questions?
        [Hint: nobody here or on the Fed. Cir.]

  3. 1

    I looked at this case very carefully. What I believe the “judges” did was adopt the EPOs opinion.

