Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Malathi Nayak: Fortress Gets U.S. Backing in Apple Patent ‘Puppeteering’ Suit (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Ian Lopez: Apple Gets Green Light in Validity Challenges to Mobile Patent (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Stephen Lambrechts: MacBooks Could Get Retractable Keyboards, According to Apple Patent Application (Source: Techrader)
- Allen Kim: Apple Has Been Granted a Patent for Software That Would Allow for Socially Distant Group Selfies (Source: CNN)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Daniele Fabris: From the PHOSITA to the MOSITA – Will ‘Secondary Considerations’ Save Pharmaceutical Patents From Artificial Intelligence? (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Joseph Fishman: Originality’s Other Path (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Rochelle Cooper Dreyfuss and Prof. Jerome H. Reichman: WIPO’s Role in Procedural and Substantive Patent Law Harmonization (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: