How Much Nexus is Too Much Nexus?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Great question in the new Supreme Court petition of SRAM, LLC v. FOX Factory, Inc.  The Federal Circuit has tightened its belt on Secondary Indicia of nonobviousness — only rarely finding that the claimed indicia are closely enough tied to the claims at issue and creating additional hoops of proof for the patentee. The petition argues that those requirements go beyond the statute and Supreme Court precedent. When I wrote about the original 2019 FedCir decision, I explained that This is “not a good case for patent holders.”

The court here again raised the “nexus” hurdle by holding that a presumption of nexus can only be achieved by proving that the product being sold by the patentee is “essentially the claimed invention.”

Dennis Crouch, Nexus: Product must be “Essentially the Claimed Invention”, Patently-O (December 18, 2019).

New Question Presented:

In Graham v. John Deere Co. of Kansas City, 383 U.S. 1 (1966), this Court recognized the pivotal importance of “objective indicia” of nonobviousness (also known as “secondary considerations”) – including the long-felt but unsolved need for the patented invention, the failure of others to arrive at the invention, and the invention’s subsequent commercial success – in determining whether a patent’s claims were obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the art at the time of the invention under 35 U.S.C. § 103.

In this case, the Federal Circuit effectively undermined this Court’s standard by improperly creating a new categorical and overly restrictive limitation on the consideration of objective indicia of nonobviousness that exists nowhere in the Patent Act or this Court’s jurisprudence.

The question presented is:

Whether the Federal Circuit erred in holding that, under 35 U.S.C. § 103, before a nexus can be presumed between objective indicia of nonobviousness and the patent claim, a patentee must first prove that a commercial product is “essentially the claimed invention” – to the exclusion of all other product features.

SRAM petition for cert.

 

Nexus: Product must be “Essentially the Claimed Invention”

7 thoughts on “How Much Nexus is Too Much Nexus?

  1. 4

    Dennis, I see that you are cited in this cert petition:
    “Other Authorities:
    Dennis Crouch, Nexus: Product must be ‘Essentially the Claimed Invention’(Dec. 19, 2019) (available at link to patentlyo.com invention.html)………32″

  2. 3

    Not about this particular case, but in general, when [as usual] the IPR is filed in response to a patent suit, the suing patent owner should logically be submitting the kind of secondary evidence of unobviousness into the IPR trial that they would normally be submitting in the patent suit, to the extent that they can. I.e., not treating the IPR as if it is an ex parte PTO proceeding. E.g., submitting independent magazine articles, consumer purchaser and/or purchasing agent testimony, etc., of the commercial importance of the claimed features. Not just declarations of a hired academic expert. You don’t get a second bite on this issue in the parallel patent suit, but you might get some discovery if that is has not, or not yet, been stayed?

  3. 2

    This petition looks like a “cert denied” to me. The “presumption of nexus” rule was a pre-KSR invention of the Federal Circuit’s 1988 decision in Demaco. The Supreme Court has never endorsed it. In the unlikely event the Supreme Court agreed to take this case, the justices might end up throwing out the presumption altogether as consistent with the flexible framework of KSR.

    In any case, a certiorari petition complaining about how the Federal Circuit applies its own precedents, on a common law rule whose existence the Supreme Court has not even acknowledged, seems like something the justices would find uninteresting.

    1. 2.1

      +1

    2. 2.2

      …especially as it appears to only harm patent holders.

  4. 1

    Nexus makes sense to me. “Presumption of nexus” doesn’t. Patentees who argue that a product’s sales are evidence of a patent claim’s nonobviousness should have to substantiate that inference. The more closely the product matches the claim, the less the patentee will need to do. If there’s an exact match, the patentee might not need to do anything…

    “Presumption of nexus” sounds like an awkward description for the far end of the spectrum where the connection between the product’s sales and the claim’s nonobviousness is self-evident. It seems like an unnecessary shortcut the Federal Circuit has invented, and that patentees rely on at their own risk.
    As the panel opinion explains (top of page 11, at link to cafc.uscourts.gov ), patentees can always put on evidence to explain why a product’s sales are evidence of a claim’s nonobviousness. A patentee who relies on the “presumption” and puts on zero evidence takes a risk.

    1. 1.1

      If there’s an exact match, the patentee might not need to do anything…

      No.

      Nexus of identity is only part of the picture. The bigger picture here contains a “FOR ONLY” aspect that can be attacked on a wide range of other aspects, from the presence of other features to the presence of marketing campaigns (or even relative effectiveness of marketing campaigns).

