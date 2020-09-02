Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- David Lawder and Chizu Nomiyama: U.S. Trade Panel Launches Patent Infringement Probe into Apple Devices (Source: Reuters)
- David Lee: Apple Must Pay Over $506 Million in 4G LTE Patent Dispute (Source: Courthouse News Service)
- Shanthi Rexaline: Moderna’s Patent Filings, Applications Under Defense Department Review: Report (Source: Bezinga)
- Corinne Reichert: Sonos Wireless Headphones Detailed in Patent (Source: CNET)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Grady McGregor: China Just Issued Its First COVID Vaccine Patent. What It Means for the Vaccine Race (Source: Fortune)
- Mike Dalton: Will the U.S. Postal Service’s New Blockchain Patent Reinvent Voting and Elections? (Source: Bitrates)
- Atty. Jean Akl: Patent Exceptions in the Time of a Pandemic (Source: SSRN)
