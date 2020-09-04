Revised Opinion in Windy City: Court Still Bars Self-Joinder in IPR Proceedings

by Dennis Crouch

Facebook v. Windy City (Fed. Cir. 2020) [WindyCity Original OP] [WindyCity Revised OP][WindyCity Mark-up Showing Changes]

This was an important PTAB JOINDER case when it was decided by the Federal Circuit back in March 2020.  (Panel of Chief Judge Prost with Judges Plager and O’Malley).  The en banc court has now denied rehearing, but the original panel has also revised its opinion to take into account the the Supreme Court’s intervening decision in Thryv.

In Civil Procedure, joinder is typically divided into distinct area: joinder of claims and joinder of parties.  The AIA statute provides only for joinder of parties, but the PTAB allowed Facebook to join itself to a pending IPR in order to add additional claims. Facebook had wanted to do this type of joinder, because its later-filed IPR petition would have otherwise been time-barred under § 315(b) — and the patent act particularly notes that the 1-year 315(b) time-bar “not apply to a request for joinder”.  In its first decision, the appellate panel held that the self-joinder approach was not permitted by the statute.

Since March, the Supreme Court decided Thryv — and overturned a set of Federal Circuit cases reviewing various petition-stage decisions by the PTAB.  In Thryv, the court held that the USPTO’s interpretation of the § 315(b) one-year time-bar was not reviewable on appeal based upon the “no appeal” provision of § 314(d).

Now the original panel has revised its opinion in Windy City to take into account Thryv.  In its decision, the court explained that 315(c) joinder requires two decisions: (1) determination of whether the joinder-applicant’s petition warrants institution (including whether it is time-barred); and (2) determination of whether joinder should be allowed.  Under Thryv, the first portion of the test is not reviewable on appeal, but the second portion is appealable.

The statute requires the Director (or the Board on behalf of the Director) to make a “joinder decision.”  The statute makes clear that the joinder decision is made after a determination that a petition warrants institution, thereby affecting the manner in which an IPR will proceed.

Thus, the joinder decision is a separate and subsequent decision to the intuition decision.  Nothing in § 314(d), nor any other statute, overcomes the strong presumption that we have jurisdiction to review that joinder decision. . . .

Accordingly, we have jurisdiction to review the Board’s joinder decisions in this case to determine whether the Board (on behalf of the Director) acted outside any statutory limits under § 315(c).

Revised Opinion. Thus, the holding:

Because joinder of the new claims was improper, we vacate the Board’s final written decisions as to those claims, but because we lack authority to review the Board’s institution of the two late-filed petitions, we remand to the Board to consider whether the termination of those proceedings finally resolves them.

Id. I expect that on remand, the PTO will dismiss the late-filed petitions.

In its revised opinion, the court maintained its unanimous secondary opinion offering “additional views” on deference to Precedential Opinion Panels at the PTO.

  1. 1

    The problem with cases like this is that the Fed. Cir. still allows complaints to be filed on multi-claim patents with no indication of which claims or which products are allegedly infringed, and does not even require such lawsuit clarification to be made until very much later – too late for the one year IPR filing date bar. Fortunately, many [but not all] D.C.s now have local rules that require earlier such suit specificity. Filing a timely IPR petition against every claim of a multi-claim patent is of course one way to avoid subsequent IPRs and the self-joiner rejection of this case, but that can be costly, and difficult to accomplish with the IPR page limits.

      Filing a timely IPR petition against every claim of a multi-claim patent is of course one way to avoid subsequent IPRs and the self-joiner rejection of this case, but that can be costly, and difficult to accomplish with the IPR page limits.

      Yeah, well, life is hard and then you die. With regard to this particular aspect of the IPR system—i.e., the inordinate expense of challenging all claims—this is how Congress wanted it to work. Those who are dissatisfied with the status quo should address their complaints to Congress, who have the power to change it.

        Yes, but besides the point that this problem does not require Congressional action, since it [and other patent litigation problems] are easily avoided by district court local rules that require earlier specificity about what claims and products are being sued on.
        Note that the old patent suit complaint form was removed from the FRCP several years ago, after Sup. Ct. decisions on complaint specificity in general.

      For what it is worth, I would also favor a change to the FRCP to require the original complaint in a patent infringement suit to identify with specificity the claims being asserted, but the FRCP do not presently require as much. The CAFC is not the entity to change that. Rather, those of us who favor such a change should address ourselves to the Congress or the SCotUS.

