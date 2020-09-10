Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Graham Simmonds: Aion Therapeutic Files Five Patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Kirsten Errick: Apple, Cisco, Google and Intel Sue PTO Over New NHK-Finitiv Rule for IPR (Source: Law Street)
- Malcolm Owen: Apple Returns Fire in Koss AirPods Patent Infringement Battle (Source: Apple Insider)
- Matthew Bultman and Ian Lopez: Big Bonuses for Patent Appeals Judges Raise Fairness Questions (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Taylor Soper: Amazon Envisions Aerial Drones Pulling Skiers and Surfers Across Water, New Patent Filing Reveals (Source: GeekWire)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Michael A. Carrier: The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Dismisses Antitrust Case Challenging Patent Thicket (Humira) (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: It’s Anti-Suit Injunctions All The Way Down – The Strange New Realities of International Litigation Over Standards-Essential Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Dean Simon Chesterman: Artificial Intelligence and the Limits of Legal Personality (Source: SSRN)
