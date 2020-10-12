Where is the preemption test?

The newest Supreme Court patent eligibility case was recently filed by Rudy Telscher in Consumer 2.0, Inc., D/B/A Rently v. Tenant Turner, Inc. (Supreme Court 2020).  Rather than directly challenging Alice Corp., Rently argues that the Federal Circuit has done a poor job of implementing the Supreme Court’s guidance.  The Supreme Court decisions on eligibility are focused on avoiding improper preemption. While mouthing the word preemption as a goal, the Federal Circuit has repeatedly ruled that preemption forms no part of its eligibility test.

Questions presented:

In Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, 573 U.S. 208 (2014), this Court laid out the standards for analyzing patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101, and explained the main concern undergirding the analysis was one of preemption. This Court did not lay out the exact boundaries of the test, but rather had previously instructed the Federal Circuit may expand on the test so long as it was consistent with the statute. The Federal Circuit however routinely skips the preemption analysis, and has imported a quasi-section 103 analysis into Step Two of the test for determining whether the claims recite only “conventional” features or amount to “something more” than a claim on the abstract idea itself.

The questions presented here are:

1) Whether preemption is a threshold and defining consideration that the lower courts must consider in determining whether a claimed invention is directed to patent eligible subject matter under Section 101, and

2) Whether the courts below have erred in conflating the Step Two conventionality analysis of Alice with the factual prior art patentability analysis of Section 103, without the evidentiary opportunities and protections against hindsight bias afforded by Section 103 and in conflict with this Court’s precedent in Graham v. John Deere Co. of Kansas City, 383 U.S. 1 (1966)

[Petition]

An interesting aspect of this case is the newness of the patent at issue.  U.S. Patent No. 9,875,590.  During prosecution, the examiner cited to Alice and rejected the claims as ineligible.  The patent applicant then amended the claims to overcome the rejection.  Then, during litigation the district court found the claims ineligible as a question of law and that determination was affirmed on appeal.

Claim at issue:

7. A method for providing automated entry to properties, comprising:

making properties available for viewing to invited visitors;

providing an application interface of an application running on a computing system to a property manager, the property manager being a manager, a listing agent or an owner of the property, the application interface prompting the property manager to enter a visitor name and contact information for a visitor, wherein upon receipt of the visitor name and contact information, the application provides the visitor with an invitation to receive automated entry information including code information that is valid during a specified period of time so that the visitor can enter a property by themselves, the invitation being delivered to the visitor electronically, the invitation being applicable only to the property and the invitation requesting identification from the visitor;

placing a lock box or an automated door lock at or near each property;

upon the application receiving and confirming identification information for the visitor, providing, by the application, automated entry information to the visitor that allows the visitor to enter the property, the automated entry information including code information that is valid during the specified period of time;

upon the visitor providing the code information to the lock box or the automated door lock at the property within the specified period of time, the lock box or automated door lock opening to facilitate automated entry to the property;

tracking visitor activities at the properties; and

making information about the properties available within a user interface.

 

  1. 3

    Notwithstanding the comments below, the title (and focus) of this thread is on preemption.

    Every single patent claim that has ever existed preempts.

    That is what claims do.

    The notion of undue preemption is NOT a matter of eligibility, but is instead a matter of “the conditions and requirements of this title.” OUTSIDE OF 101.

    Conflation and obfuscation are not the friends of any law, and certainly not the friends of patent law.

  2. 2

    The subject matter of claim 7 insofar as it involves more than known items of equipment involves no more than human transactions that are self-evidently of a well-known routine or predictable character. Nothing truly transformative within the domain of the useful arts is added, so that the claim arguably does not fit into the “process” category of section 101. It suffers from the same deficiencies as the claims in Alice, which survived neither consideration by SCOTUS nor examination at the EPO. It would be regrettable if this unmeritorious claim goes before SCOTUS because the outcome could be unfortunate for our profession.

    Those who have seen my amicus briefs, comments and articles over the last 8 years will be aware of my concern for an improved approach to eligibility, especially at the Federal Circuit. But it is not in the interests of inventors and our profession as a whole that cases of this character should be submitted.

    1. 2.1

      This looks a lot like a “do it on a computer” claim as compared to anything else. Wouldn’t it be more appropriate that they get rejected under 103 rather than 101? Realtors, and other people who control access to property, have been granting limited access to visitors since the first caveman claimed his first cave. This claim is simply using a smartphone app to do the same thing.

      1. 2.1.1

        In other news, the PTO recently unveiled a reduction in examination time for “do it on a computer” examiners.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Is this publicly available somewhere?

    2. 2.2

      “placing a lock box or an automated door lock at or near each property”

      Weighty stuff right there.

      1. 2.2.1

        The oral arguments are interesting with Judge Hughes (I believe) repeatedly asking “Where is the invention?”

    3. 2.3

      I agree that it probably would not be good for eligibility law if the court were to take cert. on this one. Fortunately, it is distantly unlikely (Rudy Telscher’s previous success with cert. petitions notwithstanding). If the Court was not interested in Ariosa, it is hard to imagine a §101 case that will interest them.

      Four justices are needed to grant cert., and only three seats have changed since the Court unanimously shot down Alice’s claims and passed on Ariosa. We have a ways to go (if ever) before the SCOTUS becomes a force for good in eligibility law.

  3. 1

    I haven’t followed this case. Sounds like the petitioner is trying to get the preemption doctrine *expanded*, which is strange, b/c, notwithstanding what the petition says, that’s exactly what the CAFC has done: it has ignored situations in which there is no preemption and said, nevertheless, that a claim is patent-ineligible.

    More to the point, even with the forthcoming confirmation of Judge Barrett to SCOTUS, that body will remain hopelessly clueless about patents after she is seated. Any time SCOTUS touches patent eligibility, it screws things up. Which makes we wonder who the petitioner is fronting for.

