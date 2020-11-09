Analogous Art: What is the “Particular Problem”?

Donner Technology, LLC v. Pro Stage Gear, LLC, App. No. 20-1104 (Fed. Cir. 2020)

The PTAB sided with the IPR patentee — finding the cited prior art had not been proven “analogous” On appeal, the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded for lack of substantial evidence to support that conclusion.

The Analogous Art Test: Federal Circuit obviousness doctrine begins with prior art as defined by 35 U.S.C. 102, but then limits the scope of potential references with the “analogous art” test.  The test appears to have its origin in Judge Giles Sutherland Rich’s 1966 decision of In re Winslow, 365 F.2d 1017, 1020 (Cust. & Pat. App. 1966) (“Section 103 requires us to presume full knowledge by the inventor of the prior art in the field of his endeavor.”).  There are two potential ways of showing that a reference is analogous. The first option follows directly from Winslow, asking “whether the art is from the same field of endeavor, regardless of the problem addressed.”  In re Bigio, 381 F.3d 1320, 1325 (Fed. Cir. 2004).  The alternative asks “whether the reference … is reasonably pertinent to the particular problem with which the inventor is involved.” Id.  If either prong is met (a factual question), then the reference is deemed analogous and available for use in an obviousness argument.  I believe a fair reading of KSR further expands the doctrine, but the courts have not gone there.

In the same way that a pretextual police stop opens the door to more invasive searches, the analogous arts test also opens the door to more extensive obviousness analysis. In particular, once the reference is admitted as analogous art, any aspect of the reference (including non-analogous aspects) can be used.

Here, Pro Stage Gear’s US 6,459,023 is directed to a guitar effects pedalboard with space for mounting guitar pedals and running cables.  The image above comes from the patent and shows the patented mounting-board with various controls attached.

Donner petitioned for IPR citing US 3,504,311 (along with several other references).  The ‘311 patent has nothing to do with guitars or guitar pedals.  Rather, that patent is directed to electrical relays, including a support structure for holding a relay and wiring-channel space.

The PTAB found the ‘311 patent non-analogous.  On appeal, that judgment was vacated.  Although everyone recognized the patent came from a different field of endeavor, the fight was on the second-prong — whether it addressed the same-problem as the ‘023 inventors faced.

On appeal, the court first addresses the PTAB’s apparent failure to read the briefs:

The Board erroneously stated that Donner did ‘not put forth any argument’ [that the ‘311 patent addressed questions considered by] a pedalboard inventor. . . . “To the contrary, Donner submitted detailed expert testimony relevant to the inquiry. . . . Given the Board’s mistaken assertion to the contrary, it is unclear whether the Board meaningfully considered all of Donner’s arguments and evidence.”

On a more substantive push, the court found that the Board had improperly tied the patentee’s problem-to-be-solved to the field-of-endeavor without actually focusing on the true nature of the problem:

For instance, the Board at one point stated that the “purpose of the ’023 patent” is “to mount guitar effects on a pedal board.” But substantial evidence does not support that statement. As the
’023 patent readily discloses, guitar effects had already been mounted on a pedalboard. Thus, that could not possibly be a relevant purpose of the invention. Indeed, with respect to the analogous art inquiry, the relevant purposes of an invention are those relating to solving a problem.

Slip Op. In the end, the court remanded for reconsideration rather than offering a complete reversal:

Although we conclude that the Board applied the wrong standard and might have failed to analyze certain arguments and evidence, we do not further hold that “no reasonable fact finder could conclude, under the proper standard,” that Mullen is not analogous art. Accordingly, we leave this factual issue for the Board to resolve on remand.

Id.   This outcome appears correct since the question of analogous art is a question of fact.  What the court is really holding here is that substantial evidence did not support the PTAB’s factual conclusion.

 

 

 

    ” I believe a fair reading of KSR further expands the doctrine, but the courts have not gone there.”

    Whether any of the prior art references involved in KSR (e.g. Asano, etc.) were “analogous” was never at issue. All of the prior art was from the field of endeavor.

    The PTO has gone “there” with their revisions to the MPEP in section 2141+. Citing a precedent for an issue that was never at issue or addressed is not fair, it is improper.

      Good point, the references combined in KSR were from the same general field, but KSR also says that: “When a work
      is available in one field of endeavor, design incentives and
      other market forces can prompt variations of it, either in
      the same field or a different one.” And further says that the POSITA must be considered to have common sense and common knowledge.

    An unsurprising result in view of the judges: Prost, Dyk and Hughes – a piece of information that, yet again, Dennis omits. These omissions would be fine if all CAFC judges were of one mind and thus the panel composition irrelevant, but the overwhelming evidence says otherwise.

      Plus one…

      …million.

    I continue to be amazed to see Fed. Cir. 103 decisions like this not even citing the controlling Sup. Ct. decision on 35 USC 103, and instead citing and treating some Fed. Cir. decision as if that is superior legal authority.
    Furthermore, a relevant Fed. Cir. decision that could have been cited was not. That was a 103 decision on circuitry in an electronic baseball park sign, noting that the POSITA would be an electronics POSITA, not a baseball park sign builder. Here, in contrast: “The Board also explained that the relevant PHOSITA would have a “relatively low level” of skill and would have “had a poor understanding of Mullen’s relay technology.” [I.e., apparently assuming that someone hired to design a a better electrical circuit unit for a guitar foot-pedal would be an electrically ignorant guitar player.] The Fed. Cir. should have criticised that finding as well.

      In other words, what is analogous art is logically related to what art the POSITA would logically look to, which is highly affected by who the POSITA would be for the particular claimed invention, and not just a product-customer-user POSITA.

        What is a “product-customer-user POSITA?”

          An erroneously-determined POSITA in cases like this one.

    To the larger thread here, be aware of (and beware of) the camel nose under the tent of “or problem associated with.”

    From an historical perspective, invention has LONG come from the creative co-mingling across fields of endeavor SOLELY based on the notion of “or problem associated with.”

    See the classic 1970’s Burke television serious ‘Connections’ for many entertaining expositions of this theme.

    I’ve always been puzzled about the analogous art test. Why must 103 art be analogous to the claimed invention rather than to the other art with which it is being combined? Shouldn’t the doctrine be about determining if the supposedly combinable teachings are things that a POSITA would actually have in mind together?

      Easwaran,

      You arrive at the same place by way of a different path.

      Consider “analagous” as nothing more than a reflection of the portion of the phrase “In The Art” from your POSITA term.

      The easier way to think of this is that 102 art and 103 art are NOT meant to have the same source, or “universe” to draw from.

      If they were, then literally nothing would be patentable as there is nothing ‘new’ (in that sense) under the sun.

      Well, maybe except the one or two patents for man made chemical elements.

      … I would add that your phrase of “supposedly combinable teachings are things that a POSITA would actually have in mind together” (my emphasis added)

      does bring to mind one of my bugaboos of how examiners incorrectly use the “motivation to combine prong.”

      That some motivation (even if but only seen from a ‘hind’ position) exists is practically guaranteed (else, the invention itself would lack utility).

      All too often I see a motivation of one item’s benefit – in and of itself – offered as the motivation to combine.

      This would be legal error.

      The full legal term is different than the individual elements of the term.

      The “TO combine” moves the focus from a mere ‘could’ to a more pronounced ‘would.’

      Of course, it was the legislating from the bench, patent-profanity inducing Supreme Court messing with this that has boogered things up.

      In their haste to deny patent coverage, they expand the powers of obviousness and muddy the line between “would” and “could” (what the H is “ordinary level of creativity” if nothing else but Flash of Genius in another form?)

      ALL of this goes back to the pre-1952 Court self-christened with the phrase “the only valid patent is one that has not yet appeared before us,” the reaction by Congress to strip from that Court the (nebulous) power to set the meaning of invention by breaking up the pre-1952 paragraph and introducing sections 101-103, and the subsequent muddling of BOTH 103 and 101 by the Court in the greedy fingers of that Court clutching onto it’s pretty-1952 power.

      Those that do not learn from history are bound to repeat it, and We (the Royal We) have
      F
      A
      I
      L
      E
      D
      miserably to learn from history on the whole 101/103 kit and kaboodle.

