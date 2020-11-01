Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Pierre Jérôme: SpineGuard Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in China (Source: Business Wire)
- Patrick M. Graham: Nextleaf Solutions Wins 50th Patent as it Expands into Adult-Use Cannabis Market and Garners More Bulk-Sales Deals (Source: Proactive)
- Malcolm Owen: PTAB Reviewing Seven Networks’ Patents Ahead of Apple Infringement Trial (Source: Apple Insider)
- Rebecca Klar: TikTok Sues Rival App Triller in Countersuit Over Patent Infringement Allegations (Source: The Hill)
- Eric Sagonowsky: Moderna Won’t Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Patents During Pandemic (Source: Fierce Pharma)
- Kirstin Errick: AT&T Sued For Patent Infringement For Tracking Broadcasts And Providing Program Information (Source: Law Street Media)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Mark Sidel: Copyright, Trademark, and Patent Law in the People’s Republic of China (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Molly K. Land and Lea Nesselhauf: Business and Human Rights Approaches to Intellectual Property (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Tomas Gomez-Arostegui and Dr. Sean Bottomley: The Traditional Burdens for Final Injunctions in Patent Cases c.1789 and Some Modern Implications (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: