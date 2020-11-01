Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

The reality is that what the USPTO should do is reduce fees and reduce the salary of every employee by 25%.

The reality is that salaries in the private sector have been falling and that now the USPTO salaries reflect pre-AIA and Alice/Mayo salaries.

The USA has become so dysfunctional. The federal government is like some kind of giant monopolistic corporation that will strip you of everything you have. The USPTO cannot justify these outlandish salaries in the face of an 80 percent reduction in the value of a patent. The other IP site had an article on the value of patents recently and it is getting to be pretty well documented that patent value has fallen 80 percent.

Cut the fees and the salaries. That is what should happen. Probably lay off 10 percent of the people too.