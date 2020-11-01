Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

    WaPo is reporting that the PTO rejected a Trump organization trademark application for “telerally”.

      The reality is that what the USPTO should do is reduce fees and reduce the salary of every employee by 25%.

      The reality is that salaries in the private sector have been falling and that now the USPTO salaries reflect pre-AIA and Alice/Mayo salaries.

      The USA has become so dysfunctional. The federal government is like some kind of giant monopolistic corporation that will strip you of everything you have. The USPTO cannot justify these outlandish salaries in the face of an 80 percent reduction in the value of a patent. The other IP site had an article on the value of patents recently and it is getting to be pretty well documented that patent value has fallen 80 percent.

      Cut the fees and the salaries. That is what should happen. Probably lay off 10 percent of the people too.

        … and the exodus of those people with skills (and can exit) will leave behind an even greater concentration of the likes of Ben and Random…

        Be careful of what you wish for.

        One problem with a pay reduction is that there’ll never be an increase if things get better for the patent production industry. The examiner special pay rate hasn’t been changed for years, nibbling away at its value. Soon Examiners will be making the same as equivalent general schedule workers in DC. If instead of a one time decrease, Examiner salary was pegged at some fraction of average practicioner salary, that would be at least be a reasonable change.

        An even worse problem with your suggestion is the across-the-board thing. Why should IT staffers or office managers have their pay reflect an unrelated professions pay rates? These people could just move to another agency and keep their salary.

          there’ll never be an increase if things get better for the patent production industry. The examiner special pay rate hasn’t been changed for years, nibbling away at its value.

          Sounds like you need a better union.

            Those remaining who do not ignore Snowflake (aka “anon”) should not respond or “engage” with him until he reveals who pays him “20 bucks a pop.”

              Physician, heal thyself

        Actually, a tiny version of what you’re asking for is slowly happening. With the adjustments to count values, high-tech examiners will see 5%-ish reductions in how much credit their get for work. Same pay for more work is effectively a pay cut.

        “The reality is that what the USPTO should do is reduce fees and reduce the salary of every employee by 25%.”

        Respectfully disagree Night.

        What we all most assuredly don’t need is even more Examiners for whom English is a second language.

        Which is exactly what we’d have if salaries were reduced.

          Reduced fees (except for IPRs & PGRs — which should be at least doubled) are, of course, always welcome.

