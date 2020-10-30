USPTO on “President Trump’s Leadership”

Patent

Although USPTO Dir. Andrei Iancu is a political appointee nominated by President Trump, he has largely stuck to the tradition of avoiding partisan politics in his official role as Director.  For instance, Dir. Iancu supported the re-appointment of Drew Hirshfeld as the Commissioner of Patents. Hirshfeld had been Dave Kappos’ Chief of Staff under President Obama.

That said, the USPTO is catching a bit of flack for what appears to be its first overtly pro-Trump tweet coming less than a week before the elections:

The IP Index noted here was released in February 2020 and did rank the US as #1. The Index also ranked the U.S. as #1 every year since it was first released in 2012. The ranking is released by the U.S. Chamber, a lobbying organization that supports U.S. business.

I personally don’t think that this is a big deal and only barely a violation of norms if at all. Trump has been president for four years, and his administration should get some credit for maintaining the #1 ranking.

I’ll also note that USPTO twitter account also promoted Obama as an innovation leader during his presidency.

Hide comments

16 thoughts on “USPTO on “President Trump’s Leadership”

  1. 5

    Where are my comments?

    Reply Report
  2. 4

    “I’ll also note that USPTO twitter account also promoted Obama as an innovation leader during his presidency.”

    The tweet regarding Obama appears to relay news of the president talking about patents (not an every day occurrence) during a non-presidential election year. That does not seem analogous.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Indeed, and nowhere near any election date and by a President in his second term and thus Constitutionally ineligible to run.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Well, it was 32 days from the 2014 midterms.

        Not to understate the difference between a tweet reporting the words of the president, and a tweet lauding the president. The is a fairly egregious example of “both sides”ism.

        Reply Report
  3. 3

    This tweet is framed of as a quote of Iancu. Did he recently make a public speech that includes this quote?

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    Some comments here are ignoring or obfuscating the question here, which is: Is this a violation of The Hatch Act, 5 U.S.C. §§ 7321-7326, as amended, which prohibits ANY Federal officer or employee from involvement in partisan political activity on government premises or using government funds, phones, etc. ? [And any other such statutes.] Nor are alleged political scandals by others of any excuse, defense, or relevance.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      I hope not. I am not a fan of Iancu or Trump, but this is such a mild statement that I’d rather live in a world where it did not constitute partisan political activity, even if that was the motivation.

      Reply Report
  5. 1

    lol – a “Oh N0es” looking for a calamity.

    “Overt”….?

    the sensitivity here – and the utter silence on other political scandals is, well, rather amazing.

    (I do suppose at least this does have a tie to the patent office, as Trump’s ’employee’ in the Executive Branch is Director Iancu)

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      He’s not Trump’s employee. He is our employee.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        He is a member of the Executive Branch. He is very much a Trump employee in the sense that all members of the Executive Branch are employees of Trump.

        The sky is not falling.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          He’s a government employee who is appointed by Trump. That does not make him Trump’s employee. That makes him our employee. If he is Trump’s employee, have Trump pay his salary.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Put aside your emotion for just a minute.

            Trump is our employee in the sense that you are trying to use.

            But realize the structure of the government and the sense with which my comment is made.

            You have blinded yourself to reason.

            It does not look good on you.

            Reply Report
            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              With your casual acceptance of corruption, it doesn’t really matter how you view me.

              Trump is definitely our employee. People shouldn’t have to worry about the political biases of the head of the USPTO.

              Reply Report
              1. 1.1.1.1.1.1.1

                Y
                A
                W
                N

                There is no causal acceptance of corruption.

                Get your undies out of that twist.

                Reply Report
            2. 1.1.1.1.1.2

              But keep in mind — anon does not get paid per post. He gets paid when somebody responds or “engages” with his nonsense.

              “20 bucks a pop.”

              Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        The PTO Director, like of hundreds of other executive level appointees, serves at the pleasure of the President.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture