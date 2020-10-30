Is the Commissioner of Patents an Officer who Must be Appointed by The President?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

For most of the history of the US patent system, the Commissioner of Patents was the head of the Patent Office and was seen as an Officer of the United States appointed by the President.  The 1952 Patent Act was written as follows:

A Commissioner of Patents, one first assistant commissioner, two assistant commissioners, and nine examiners-in-chief, shall be appointed by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.

35 U.S.C. 3 (1952).  In 1881 Congress created a national trademark law with registration via the Patent Office. This setup meant that the Commissioner of Patents was also in charge of trademarks.  This also created the oddity that registered trademarks were marked with the patent office name.

In 1975, the job title was changed to “Commissioner of Patents and Trademarks” and the office name was changed to the “Patent and Trademark Office.”  In 1999, Congress officially changed the office name to the “United States Patent and Trademark Office” and the position of “Director” (Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce) was created. At that time, the roles of Commissioner for Patents and Commissioner for Trademarks were pushed down as appointments by the Secretary of Commerce (with 5-year terms).

Question of the day:  Assuming that Arthrex wins and PTAB judges must be appointed by the President, does this also mean that the Commissioner of Patents must be appointed by the President?  Of note here, the Commissioner of Patents is also a member of the PTAB and comes with a 5-year term.*  However, unlike regular PTAB Judges, the Commissioner can be removed from office by the Secretary of Commerce for “misconduct or non-satisfactory performance … without regard to the provisions of title 5.”

= = = = =

* In what may be simply a longstanding error from the 1999 amendments, the Commissioner for Trademarks is also a member of the PTAB.

29 thoughts on “Is the Commissioner of Patents an Officer who Must be Appointed by The President?

  1. 6

    This is a helpful summary of the capture of the agency.. It is sad how the technology division of the USPTO has been relegated to a stepchild. The lawyers and politicians have captured total control. The Commissioner should have the sort of authority that requires Presidential appointment, but he has been neutered. The most junior APJ has way more power.

    Reply Report
  2. 5

    Aside from being a member (by statute) of the PTAB, the responsibilities of the Commissioner for Patents consist primarily of the type of internal administrative and agency managerial tasks that the Supreme Court has found can be delegated to inferior officers who need not go through the Presidential appointment/Senate confirmation process.

    If being a member of the PTAB makes him a “principal Officer,” an easy fix would simply be for the PTO Director to promulgate a rule (under his authority to control PTAB APJ assignments) that would prevent the Commissioner for Patents, the Commissioner for Trademarks, and the Deputy Director of receiving any APJ assignments. This arguably wouldn’t result in any practical change, as these individuals rarely (if ever) serve as APJs in actual cases anyway.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      LR, a Director ordering PTO Commissioners to not ever serve on Expande Board proceedings could have other legal consequences, since it would reduce the administrative policy control of the Director over Board decisions involving key legal or policy issues.

      Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      Ha! I’m pretty sure our good ol’ friends at the CAFC could hocus-pocus some sort o’ “Arthrex-like” solution.

      Reply Report
  3. 4

    Good question Professor Crouch! Let us know the answer when there’s a consensus on that (or a court decision). – George

    Reply Report
  4. 3

    Here is the tweet.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Are you more upset that “President Trump” was acknowledge in a portion of that tweet, or more upset that it is true (if true), or more upset that it is false (if false)?

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Using his position as a government employee to engage in political campaign activities for Donald Trump, and then having it retweeting by official USPTO account, is clearly unethical and unlawful. He is the director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, not the Donald Trump Patent and Trademark Office.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Stating who is the President when the US achieved a certain position is NOT political campaigning – leastwise to the level of umbrage that you are displaying.

          What exactly is driving that emotion?

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            You can normalize this level of corruption if you want. What, to you, is the phrase “Just a reminder…” so close to an election communicate to you? (Especially when it appears, by the same index, it was true under Obama too)

            Reply Report
            1. 3.1.1.1.1.1

              You are exceedingly unclear (and thus appear to be unhinged).

              There is no “normalizing” on my part – there is plenty of over-reaction on your part.

              It’s almost as if you are upset that the facts are what the facts are — if you even want to call them facts.

              Plainly put, you scream for the sky falling here, and this is but a comment touting a report that indicates what that report (neither Iancu, nor Trump) have advanced on their own.

              The fact that there is a ‘reminder’ and that we have an election next week simply does not rise to the level of calamity that has gripped you.

              Without more, the more emotion you invest, the worse this makes you out to be.

              Maybe you and Sarah can get together to figure out what to do next…

              Reply Report
              1. 3.1.1.1.1.1.1

                I see you have squarely fallen into the “end justify the means” camp.

                Reply Report

                1. Not at all.

                  You have shown no connection of “ends,” “means,” or reason for the level of your umbrage.

                  This is NOT about me – this is about you.

              2. 3.1.1.1.1.1.2

                “You are exceedingly unclear (and thus appear to be unhinged).”

                Says the site’s worst communicator.

                Reply Report
          2. 3.1.1.1.2

            No, it is engaging in pretty clear political endorsement! Why does it have ANYTHING to do with Trump?! Could happen under any President, right? Has been true for over 200 years! We’ve had lots of presidents over that time!!! Was true under Obama too! The US has always been #1 in patents (whether garbage or not)!

            Reply Report
            1. 3.1.1.1.2.1

              More “Oh N0es” looking for calamities…

              The timing of the article itself (the underlying reference) is directly related to the particular president in office at that time.

              Maybe we can book a room for OSitA, George and Sarah for their airing of grievances. Please make it a sound-proof room.

              Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      by the way, the graph on the landing page here: link to theglobalipcenter.com

      Shows the underlying point to be objectively true.

      Not sure what has your undies in a bunch… (and I can only imagine how something like influence peddling to communist countries would really set you off)…

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        As in the type Secretary Ross engaged in while being in the cabinet?

        Reply Report
        1. 3.2.1.1

          Please be more clear.

          Maybe try to draw a point to point parallel.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.2.1.1.1

            Wilbur Ross was on a board on a Chinese investment firm with links to Chinese state owned enterprises while Secretary of Commerce and while helping prosecute a trade war with China. Need any more clarity?

            Reply Report
            1. 3.2.1.1.1.1

              Ah thanks.

              Where is ANY parallel to a comment here by Director Iancu?

              (in fact, I see MORE parallel to a certain other presidential candidate, don’t you?)

              Reply Report
              1. 3.2.1.1.1.1.1

                The Queen of Denial does not remember anything about all the imaginary briefs (s)he writes?

                And why do most people ignore you?

                Reply Report
              2. 3.2.1.1.1.1.2

                The Queen of Denial does not remember anything about all the imaginary briefs (s)he writes?

                And why do most people ignore you?

                Reply Report
  5. 2

    As of at least Nov. 2, 2002 [it may well be earlier, I did not check] 35 USC 3 has no mention of either Board members or “examiners in chief” [the former title of Board APJs]. There is only a 35 USC 3 (3)(A) provision for “The Director shall appoint such officeers,employees (including attorneys) …” (3)(B) provides for Director delegations.

    Reply Report
  6. 1

    Are we going to discuss Director Iancu’s violation of the Hatch Act? USPTO’s twitter account recently tweeted the violation. Director Iancu is corrupt to the core, which isn’t surprising considering Mr. Ross, while ochestrating the trade war, sat on the board of a Chinese investment company with ties to Chinese state-owned enterprises.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Almost everyone involved in politics is corrupt or at least ethically compromised. The question is only one of degree and frequency.

      We’re going even farther and actually alleging that the PTO is *now* corrupt as well, as a result of the capricious and (mathematically provable) ‘random way’ that that it awards most patents, along with the completely predictable way that it ‘easily’ awards patents to large corporations, monopolies, rich and well connected entities, while at the same time ‘systematically denying’ such patents to smaller entities and individuals, by often forcing their applications into abandonment through one means or another! And then of course there is/was the very secretive SAWS program, if anyone wants the basis for a new ‘conspiracy theory’ that might actually have some legs!

      But, an even more obvious example of this alleged corruption being the recent Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos fraud scandal (which involved LOTS of patents)! If ever there was a reason for an FBI investigation of the USPTO, then that’s where they should begin, because how many other ‘well-connected’ and ‘uber-hyped’ companies may have fraudulently obtained dozens of patents from the PTO over the past 20 years?! High time for ‘look-see’, isn’t it?! Especially since no one at the PTO can be held accountable and liable for anything because of the ultimate shield of ‘sovereign immunity’ (SI)! Even if there were one or more spies, or people ‘on the take’ at the USPTO, they could probably never be (successfully) prosecuted because of being protected under SI!

      Likewise, how many potentially great and even extremely valuable inventions, may have been deliberately sabotaged and/or abandoned and then simply ‘discarded’ by the USPTO (with no one in our government caring at all), as a result of various types of ‘legal gymnastics’ or simply by reason of intentional ‘financial ruin’ of some of our most talented American inventors, thereby allowing their potentially significant and valuable American innovations to become ‘freely available’ to much larger and more powerful domestic competitors (not to mention foreign competitors such as China)?

      Any opinions about these ‘allegations’ of ours?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Sorry about the run-on sentences! Was writing too fast! Hope to do better the next time! – George

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        “the completely predictable way that it ‘easily’ awards patents to large corporations, monopolies, rich and well connected entities, while at the same time ‘systematically denying’ such patents to smaller entities and individuals”

        I’d like to see your analysis demonstrating this.

        I’m especially curious how your analysis accounts for giant filers frequently being willing to accept a quick garbage allowance to bulk up their portfolio. Of course, many independent inventors have garbage representation that is happy to take a garbage allowance, so maybe it balances out in the end?

        Reply Report

