4 thoughts on “USPTO on AI”
1
“artificial general intelligence (AGI) remains theoretical”
This should be a required footnote to just above every news discussion.
This should be a required footnote to just above every news discussion of AI.
IF you ASSume that such is correct.
That is actually one of the points FOR discussion.
And just to be clear – this is NOT a call for recognition that the event of the Singularity has been reached. The technical point being viewed is NOT nearly as eventful as the Singularity.1.3
When an artificial intelligence destroys the world, it won’t be a AGI like Skynet, it will be an AI engineered to run a paperclip factory.
