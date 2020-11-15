Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

4 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 2

    Re: ” Rivian Patents Removable Bed-Mounted Battery Pack for Extended Range.” Quite amazing that no POSITA would ever think of storing an extra car battery in the normal storage bed area of a pickup truck, along with one’s power tool batteries and other storage boxes, per the examiner.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Per the examiner? What are you basing this statement on? Looking at the notice of allowance, the requirement that the auxiliary battery cooling system is separate from the primary battery cooling system seems to have been key.

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    Off topic, but here is a piece of news that I found this morning about IP and the incoming Biden administration.

    link to slu.edu

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Greg, with today’s announcement by Moderna, and the earlier one about the Pfizer-developed vaccine invented by Biontec in Mainz, there is rising public interest over here in C19 mRNA vaccine products and their prospective availability to the public ,in Germany and elsewhere A chance for thrusting young politicians to make a name for themselves, I fancy.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture