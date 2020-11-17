Service of Process and Theft of Ideas

Patent

Tracy Nixon v. General Motors (Fed. Cir. 2020).

Nixon sued GM in E.D. Texas, acting pro-se.  The complaint makes the following allegation:

The defendant infringed on the Plaintiffs Design for the Chevrolet Corvette that consisted of the rear trunk LTD Wing, Aerodynamic Full Body Combo Kit, and Hood DAM sold on the 2014-2019 Corvette C7 and Z06 Corvette before the Plaintiff could patent the invention for sale to the public.

Pro Se Complaint.

GM did not make an entry of appearance into the lawsuit and Nixon asked for default judgment. However, Judge Gilstrap refused to enter default judgment — holding that GM had not been properly served with the summons and complaint as required by FRCP 4.

The rule includes several mechanisms for service process, including  “following state law for serving a summons …”   Nixon thought service was proper — Nixon sent the Summons & Complaint to the Texas Secretary of State who forwarded the Summons and Complaint to General Motors HQ via Certified Mail. (See image below). Texas law allows for service-via-SOS in special circumstances, such as where a company is supposed to have a registered agent, but does not have one (or that one isn’t accepting service). See Texas Business Organizations Code § 5.251. (Failure to Designate Registered Agent). A non-Texas company only needs a registered agent in Texas if it “Transact Business” within the state. .

Texas does not make its list of registered agents freely available online, but I just paid for a search and found that General Motors does have a a registered agent in Texas, and that is who should have received service of process.

The District Court denied default judgment, and Nixon immediately appealed to the 5th Circuit who denied appellate jurisdiction for lack of final judgment:

Nixon also appealed directly to the Federal Circuit in parallel who has issued a notice-to-show-cause on whether this is a patent case.  If you remember, Nixon does not have a patent but has sued for theft of the idea.  The court writes:

It appears that this case is not within this court’s limited subject matter jurisdiction. Although this court does have jurisdiction “of an appeal from a final decision . . . in any civil action arising under . . . any Act of Congress related to patents,” it does not appear that Mr. Nixon’s complaint raises a non-frivolous claim arising under the patent laws. See Gayler v. Wilder, 51 U.S. 477, 493 (1850) (explaining that “no suit can be maintained by the inventor against any one for using it before the patent is issued”).

Nor does it appear that transfer to the appropriate federal court of appeals, in this case, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, would be in the interest of justice. It appears that Mr. Nixon’s request for permission to appeal was initially filed at that court, which issued an order on November 4, 2020 denying his request because “[t]he district court’s order denying the motion for default judgment is not a final order . . . [and] the order has not been certified for immediate appeal under 28 U.S.C. § 1292(b) by the district court.” Nixon v. Gen. Motors Corp., No. 20-90032 (5th Cir. Nov. 4, 2020).

NixonGMOrder.

In the end, Nixon may be left with properly serving GM to get his case moving forward.

7 thoughts on “Service of Process and Theft of Ideas

  1. 3

    Dennis writes:

    >Texas does not make its list of registered agents freely available online, but I
    >just paid for a search and found that General Motors does have a a registered
    >agent in Texas, and that is who should have received service of process…
    >>
    >In the end, Nixon may be left with properly serving GM to get his case
    >moving forward.

    You may think you’ve done a favor to the plaintiff by paying for a search simply to let Nixon know how to serve GM in Texas to get his lawsuit back-on-track. Perhaps you were hoping Nixon would see this post (maybe through a Google search), and learn how to properly serve GM in Texas. You’re a nice guy, Dennis, but I think in this case, you may have done a disservice to Nixon if your article results in him getting his case moving forward again.

    As acknowledged in the Texas complaint, Nixon filed this lawsuit against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in 2018 (Case No. 2:18-cv-12118-DML-DRG), based on substantially the same allegation that GM misappropriated certain aspects of the Corvette design that Nixon claims to have created. The Michigan district court dismissed that lawsuit in 2019, on the merits WITH prejudice, for failure to state a plausible claim. The Sixth Circuit dismissed Nixon’s appeal as untimely, so the Michigan judgment is now final and entitled to res judicata effect.

    I honestly hope Nixon doesn’t take your advice and simply walks away. Because if Nixon refiles and properly serves GM in Texas, then GM will have to respond. The likely end result may be that the case gets transferred back to Michigan (since it’s so closely related to the earlier case) and assigned to the same judge who dismissed the case the first time. That judge may be inclined to hit Nixon with attorneys’ fees and costs, as judges in that district (as many others) take a pretty dim view of duplicative lawsuits and judge shopping.

    1. 3.1

      Thanks for noting that. But could not the the E.D. Texas judge apply res judicata as an additional grounds for case dismissal rather than a case transfer to the Michigan D.C. court that threw him out initially?

      1. 3.1.1

        That’s unlikely. GM would probably want the res judicata issue decided by the Michigan judge. GM can accomplish this by simply (after proper service) moving to transfer to Michigan. They’d delay any dispositive motion on res judicata until after the transfer order, in order to ensure that the issue is decided by the Michigan judge.

        The E.D. Texas judge is not likely to take up and decide the res judicata issue on his own, without a motion from GM. District judges almost never apply res judicata sua sponte (and res judicata is a defense that can be waived).

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Thanks, and I also assume that the odds of getting Rule 11 sanctions would be greater in the Michigan D.C.. But besides that being harder to get against a pro bono plaintiff, it is also likely to be a situation of “you can’t squeeze blood from a turnip” i.e., actually collecting on any sanctions.

  2. 2

    If valid service on the registered state agent is effected, the complaint should be promptly dismissed for failure to recite essential elements of any valid legal claim anyway. It does not even assert a confidential disclosure to GM of non-public information. But of course pro se plaintiffs who are not attorneys can get vastly different treatments. [Or even in some cases a court order for a psychiatric examination.]

  3. 1

    OT but of interest to the many IPR parties in “Arthrex purgatory” waiting for the Supremes to decide it. The latest IPWatchdog of 11/17/20 has an interesting detailed review of possibly Arthrex related potential Sup. Ct. decisions from certs on other, non-patent, “appointments” cases. The article notes some distinctions, and I noted some others. In particular that APJs are not ALJs, and that they are now directly appointed by the Sec. of Commerce, a direct presidential appointee, not inferior officers. Nor are all Social Security ALJ appeal hearings ex parte, as asserted in that article. E.g., where two wives are litigating over which [or both] would get social security from their dead husband’s account. I was a pro bono counsel in one such disputed case many years ago.

