Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Atty. Aaron Wininger: China and U.S. Rank Even in Wireless Communication Patent Applications Worldwide Through October 2020 (Source: The National Law Review)
- Kirsten Errick: LinkedIn Sued For Patent Infringement (Source: Law Street Media)
- Clifford Atiyeh: Land Rover’s Long-Lasting Patent Dispute with VW Group Turns Ugly (Source: Car and Driver)
- Shubham Verma: Apple iPhone Could Run Faster with MagSafe Cooling Cases, Reveals Patent Application (Source: India Today)
- Kyle Hyatt: Apple Patent Application Seeks to Electrically Detect Windshield Cracks (Source: Road Show)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Sean M. O’Connor: No, the Government Cannot Seize, Break or ‘Bypass’ Pharmaceutical Patents — Even for COVID-19 (Source: The Hill)
- Atty. Pankhuri Agarwal: Impact of TPP on International, Regional and other Plurilateral IP Norm Setting (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Brian J. Love and Prof. Christian Helmers: The Effect of New Information on Patent Litigation: Evidence from U.S. Inter Partes Review (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: