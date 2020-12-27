Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- David Phelan: Apple AirPods Pro 2 Patent Reveals Jaw-Dropping New Upgrade (Source: Forbes)
- Chris Burt: Sony Patent filing Shows Head Acoustic Biometrics, Apple Granted Patent for Multi-User Authentication (Source: Biometric Update)
- Evan Radford: Patent Index Documents History of Iconic Saskatchewan Inventions (Source: CBC)
- Anusuya Lahiri: IBM Settles Patent Lawsuit With Airbnb; Street Sees 16% Upside (Source: Nasdaq)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Jacob Moscona and Karthik Sastry: Can Directed Innovation Mitigate Climate Damage? Evidence from US Agriculture (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Michael A. Carrier, Atty. Matthew J Dowd, Atty. Robert Scheffel: Brief of Amici Curiae Fifty-Seven Law, Economics, Business, Health, and Medicine Professors in Support of Cross-Appellant’s Petition for Rehearing En Banc (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. Michele Herman: Sensible Open Source Licenses For Standards Development Organizations (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: