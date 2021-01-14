Federal Circuit Continues to Remain Silent about its R.36 Opinions

Patent

Waterblasting, LLC v. Iancu (Fed. Cir. 2021)

A few years ago, I wrote an article arguing that 35 U.S.C. § 144 requires the Federal Circuit to issue an opinion when it decides cases on appeal from the USPTO.

The … Federal Circuit shall review the decision from which an appeal is taken on the record before the Patent and Trademark Office. Upon its determination the court shall issue to the Director its mandate and opinion, which shall be entered of record in the Patent and Trademark Office and shall govern the further proceedings in the case.

35 U.S.C. § 144.  [My Article] The provision was amended in 1984 to particularly require a “mandate and opinion.” However, prior to that time the Federal Circuit and its predecessor always wrote opinions associated with every judgment. Although there is no legislative history, I believe that the fact of an opinion was assumed and simply codified into law.

In this case, Waterblasting, LLC appealed an adverse IPR decision cancelling claims 1-4 and 10 of its US7255116 (Stripe removal system).  On appeal, Waterblasting argued that the PTAB had erred in its legal analysis and also made factual conclusions that were not supported by substantial evidence.

The Federal Circuit sided with the PTO and affirmed. However, rather than explaining its decision, the Federal Circuit simply issued its judgment without opinion as permitted under Federal Circuit Local Rule 36.

In its newly filed en banc petition, Waterblasting argues that no-opinion judgments are improper in this situation:

§ 144 should be interpreted consistent with its clear language and the panel’s issuance of an affirmance without opinion is inconsistent with the law.

Waterblasting v Iancu Petition for en Banc Rehearing.

Note here that following my article, more than a dozen parties have asked the Federal Circuit to consider this issue. So far, the court gone meta — remaining silent about its choice to remain silent.

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Continues to Remain Silent about its R.36 Opinions

  1. 1

    And they will continue to refuse to accept this argument that they must write opinions in every appeal from every decision below they agree with, especially with the great increase in their workload from IPR appeals. Nor do I think the Sup. Ct. will ever force them to do so, since they depend so heavily on opinionless denials of cert themselves. This is a dead horse.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I could see if there were but one issue below — but when there are multiple, there really is a need for the reviewing court to state the basis (that is, follow the plain words of the law and provide an opinion).

      This is NOT to say that this is onerous as you may be suggesting, Paul, as the opinion could be as simple as “we agree with X or Y or both X and Y below.”

      It really is amazing that the court simply continues to thumb its “meta” nose at those seeking redress.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Yes, the Fed. Cir could do more “we agree with X and need not consider er Y, or we agree with both X and Y, below.” But those would be non-precedential opinions not citable in other Fed. Cir. appeals anyway.
        [This is not the only kind of situation in which a very literal reading of statutory language in the abstract by academics can get treated by courts as unintended and unworkable in context. ]

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Whether citable or not is not germane to the reason why Congress wrote that particular section of law.

          (Think law of the case and informing the affected party so as to let that party determine a viable next action).

          Reply Report
        2. 1.1.1.2

          Also, as I noted, there is nothing unintended or unworkable here.

          That’s the point I presented: this is easily workable.

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture