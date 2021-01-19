Can a Patent Violate Rights of Publicity?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

This morning I was looking for inauguration related patents and stumbled across Facebook’s recently issued US10855640, which essentially claims combining a live video with parallel live social media responses.  This patent is part of a family claiming a 2009 priority date, and at least three other patents have also issued.

Image

The image from the patent is really fascinating.  It shows a line-drawing of the Washington Mall and reports on the inauguration of Barack Obama.  The drawing also shows several reactions.  The names of the people here are not made-up.  Kevin Werbach is a popular Business-Tech professor at Wharton; Ryan Merket is a start-up guy; as is Tariq Krim, Monty Metzger, and Chris Sacca; Peter Rothman is a computational guru.

It turns out that at least some of folks didn’t know that FB had used their names or posts.  I heard from Prof. Werbach who indicated he did actually post “Obama coming out now.” But, that post was at 11:43 a.m. instead of 11:47 AND, it was on TWITTER, not Facebook.  I’m wondering whether there are any rights of publicity or false-light issues associated with using someone’s likeness in your patent application.

Image

The original drawings filed with the PTO are actually images of these posts, and the line-drawing was created later.

In any event, it is hard to believe that this patent issued since claim 1 just seems obvious AND likely fails the Alice test.

More on twitter:

2 thoughts on “Can a Patent Violate Rights of Publicity?

  1. 1

    Maybe FB threatened to the accounts of the examiner and the SPE if a notice of allowance wasn’t forthcoming.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      …threatened to delete…

      Reply Report

