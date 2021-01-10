Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Jacob Rozen: Marathon Patent Group Completes $200M Capital Raise (Source: CoinGeek)
- Mike Wuerthele: Apple Denied New VirnetX FaceTime Patent Trial (Source: Apple Insider)
- Charlie Taylor: Irish Patent Firm in Multimillion Dollar Settlement with Tech Giants (Source: The Irish Times)
- Dave Simpson: Both Sides Ask Albright For COVID Delay In HEB Patent Trial (Source: Law 360)
- Mitchell Clark: Apple Patents Point to Using your MacBook to Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone and Apple Watch (Source: The Verge)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Agatha H. Liu: Developing a Global Patent Portfolio (Source: Lexology)
- Prof. Cynthia M. Ho: Drugged Out: How Cognitive Bias Hurts Drug Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- James E. Bessen, Prof. Michael J. Meurer and Atty. Jennifer Laurissa Ford: The Private and Social Costs of Patent Trolls (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: