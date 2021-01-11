Next Steps in Eligibility.

Patent

Two competing patent eligibility petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court.  In American Axle, the patentee argues that the Federal Circuit has gone too-far in finding its claimed method of manufacturing a frequency-tuned vehicle drive-shaft to be directed to a natural law (namely Hooke’s law).  In Ariosa Diagnostics, the petition goes the other way and argues that the Federal Circuit has unduly narrowed its conception of a product-of-nature under Myriad.  It would be interesting for the Supreme Court to take these cases as a pair in order to reconcile the law and explain the extent that product-of-nature analysis fits within the Mayo framework.

 

Sequenom Back Again: This time Patent Eligible

Federal Circuit Narrows Application of Hooke’s Law, but Still Wields the Ineligibility Hammer

Hey Mechanical Engineers: Your Patents are Also Ineligible

 

One thought on “Next Steps in Eligibility.

    Cert denied.

