SkyRise Miami: Patented

Jeff Berkowitz is a Miami real estate developer, lawyer, and now inventor. Berkowitz, along with architect Bernardo Fort Brescia and civil engineer Ronald Klemencic were recently awarded a design patent on their design for SkyRise Miami. D908917 (“The ornamental design for a building as shown and described.”). The building is apparently now under construction, although at a somewhat delayed pace.

The design patent took-up 3 1/2 years of prosecution. That is an unusually long time for a design patent. The examiner initially issued a restriction requirement because two sets of drawings had been submitted. Subsequently, the examiner identified inconsistencies in the various views that required repeated correct.

One additional trick in the case is that the tower was originally proposed back in 2013. The image below comes from around then and is certainly prior-art.