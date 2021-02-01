The point is not that “novelty adds depth”. The point is that novelty and obviousness perform different but complementary functions. Both are vital to a patent system that will promote technical progress.

The obviousness test is to prevent (or remove) roadblocks in the way of technical progress. Patents covering obvious contributions to technology impede rather than speed progress.

The novelty test is there to adjudicate which of two rival applicants for patent shall prevail, in circumstances when neither made anything available to the public before filing at the Patent Office.

I know, under US law , as an ill-thought out hang-over from the earlier “First to Invent” regime, the earlier filer can invoke the obviousness provision to eliminate the later filer. But, in a First to File environment, that leads to unfairness. The patent system is hard enough to sell to voters without handicapping it with inbuilt unfairness which results in deserving inventors being deprived of proportionate reward for their valuable contributions to technical progress.