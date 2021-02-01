Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Jonathan Stempel: Apple Fails to Overturn VirnetX Patent Verdict, Could Owe Over $1.1 Billion (Source: Reuters)
- David Wells and Kim Sutton Golodetz: ENDRA Life Sciences Further Strengthens TAEUS(R) System Intellectual Property Protection with Issuance of 14th U.S. Patent (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Chris Burt: Apple Granted Patent for Face Biometrics Occlusion Assessment (Source: Biometric Update)
- Kevin Shalvey: These Six Patents May Shed Light on the Possible Key Features of Apple’s Car – From Concealed Touch Controls to Holographic Images (Source: Business Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Robert Farley: How Will Harris Influence IP Law in the Biden Administration? (Source: The Diplomat)
- Prof. Sean M. O’Connor: The Damaging Myth of Patent Exhaustion (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Janet Freilich: Ignoring Information Quality (Source: SSRN)
