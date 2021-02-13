Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Siddhant Sibbal and Namrata Agarwal: EU Parliamentarians Back India-South Africa Proposal for COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver (Source: Zee News)
- Chris Burt: Lawsuit Alleges Apple Biometrics Infringe Patents, Claims Against Amazon Sent to Arbitration (Source: Biometric Update)
- Atty. Y. Artemis Lai: Canadian Patent Law 2020: A Year in Review (Source: JD Supra)
- Joel Shacker: Core One Labs Prepares First in Series of Patent Applications (Source: BioSpace)
- Caroline Haskins, Ryan Mac, and Brianna Sacks: A Clearview AI Patent Application Describes Facial Recognition For Dating, And Identifying Drug Users And Homeless People (Source: Buzzfeed News)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Jonah Perlin: Andrew Trask – Scientist Turned Patent Litigator (Anchor FM)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Efficient Infringement and the Rule of Law (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Tim W. Dornis: Of ‘Authorless Works’ and ‘Inventions without Inventor’ – The Muddy Waters of ‘AI Autonomy’ in Intellectual Property Doctrine (Source: SSRN)
